Our gallant men and women in parliament recently did all of us proudly when they stood their ground and ultimately rose the voices of the masses in passing the Anti-Homosexuality Bill. Special thanks go to comrade Asuman Basalirwa who incidentally happens to be my MP in Bugiri Municipality. For once in a long time, we saw a group in parliament capable of uniting to push an agenda shared by the majority of the country without reflecting political party differences.

As for madam Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, what a determined resilient leader members voted to lead them!

The Bill has already been passed, only awaiting our unbwoggable President to assent to it which should ordinarily be a problem despite pressure from foreign forces.

Right from the onset of the passing of the Bill in Parliament, faultlines had always appeared to suggest that a long walk lies ahead for the country as West Budama MP Fox Odoi bravely stood on the floor to punch holes in the Bill citing respect for human rights. Whereas the majority of Ugandans focused on how shameless the lawmaker could be to defend the undefendable, my primary intent went as far as examining how many other Members could have wanted to express a similar opinion to that of their Budama West counterpart only to be impeded by the possible backlash from the community who had already indicated their views on the matter were not subject to any sort of debate. Their answer is an absolute NO to homosexuality and whoever dares opine otherwise risks trading a lonely journey.

Whereas one MP was able to alert us on what could have induced Odoi’s unlikely courage by revealing that the MP’s entire family is in the US and thus they could have been in danger in the pro-LGBTQ host country, a statement from the US Ambassador on the biasing of the Bill would give us more knowledge on what we were headed for- an outright war with us and with them.

On the 24th of March, US President Joe Biden tweeted a sharp warning to Uganda over the passing of the same Bill and cautioned President Museveni not to dare sign it into law or risk economic embargoes. ” Uganda’s Ban on LNTQ community will not be taken lightly. I want to urge the president of Uganda to upligt the ban or face economic sanctions.” Biden threatened.

Whereas this tweet was provocative itself, an early communique from the White House by Press Secretary Jean Piere Karine was more revealing of the battle ahead for our dear country.

If the bill “is signed into law and enacted, it would impinge upon universal human rights, jeopardize progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, deter tourism and investment in Uganda, and damage Uganda’s international reputation,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during press briefing.

“The bill is one of the most extreme anti LGBTQI+ laws in the world,” she said, adding “human rights are universal – no one should be attacked, imprisoned or killed simply because of who they are or who they love.”

Asked what concrete steps the U.S. might explore in response to the legislation in Uganda, John Kirby — who serves as National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House and joined Jean-Pierre at the podium — said “there might be repercussions that we would have to take.”

“We’re certainly watching this real closely,” Kirby said, noting it remains unclear whether or when the bill might become law and take effect. Punitive economic measures against Uganda could be “devastating,” he said, as America provides substantial aid to the country, including through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Surprisingly, veteran journalist and political commentator, Andrew Mwenda revealed he would challenge the law in law courts if assented to by the Prwsident, further indicating the depth of the enemy before us. Where as President Museveni’s commitment to the fight against this sexual abormination is unquestionable, we shall all, as a country need to join in prayer that foreign pressure doesn’t over power his commendable will.

The Speaker of Parliamen, Anita Among revealed during the memorial service of her fallen predecessor Jacob Olanyah that she had received countless threats on his life at the time of the debate on the Bill, thank God she renamed steadfast to the end, and we pray her resolve is not shaken in the future too.

In light of the above, the country is clearly at war. A war on morality. A war that’s not being fought with guns, missiles and grenades and fighter jets and bombs and fighter tankers and bows and arrows and machetes. It’s a different type of war. It will necessitate every right thinking Ugandan to step onto the frontline to fight or else we shall get devoured as we watch helplessly.

The Writer is the Deputy RCC Soroti East Division