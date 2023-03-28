I would like to quote Winston Churchill preferably for his passion for Uganda referring it as a pearl of Africa. This once a great prime minister of Britain once said “Hard work doesn’t guarantee success but it just improves chances”. This wonderful phrase from the latter sounds like a prophecy to me in the current times considering the look of things in my country today. Community has perceived hard work as a way of demonstrating momentous or significance impact and yet in most cases it yields no fruits at all in this modern era that’s really contrary and so has been a land with eloquent laws that end up in books of records with less or no implementation anyway.

The homosexuality bill passed by the parliament of Uganda that has been the talk allover town and social media streets turned my attention to educate the nation today that expecting a lot from this bill may not be the exact solution to curbing the vice that’s has spread like wild fire in our modest society today. Apostle Paul in his letter addressed to the Ephesians didn’t warn them about the power of Satan but rather the methods, schemes and tricks. Now back to the bill, its establishment has been to control the power of Satan and not the methodology.

African society has been living with most of these imported vices for now along time and have in later days been trying to adopt them as the new normal in the names of human rights. In the technology era today where content the internet is not restricted luckily may deter the bills’ intended purpose for example my campus buddy, a loyal and die-hard fan of a certain American musician called Halsey told me how she has copped all the habits of her internet role model who is a proclaimed homosexual and yet the bill caters not for this kind of induction where victims are possessed by what I may term as their idols to achieve like them.

Most musical content, fashion and lots more are major contributing factor to induction to such habits and yet we have not highlighted many of these methods and schemes. In this period which has merged lent and Ramadhan together should be a wake-up call to all the forces against these activities to realize that we are not fighting against flesh and blood but rather against principalities and dominions.

Even the biblical Lot who was saved during the times of Sodom and Gomorra never actually settled in Sodom. The bible actually tells us how Lot [Genesis 13:12-13] pitched his tents towards Sodom and therefore by the time of destruction of Sodom actually Sodom had grown and swallowed up even the area that Lot had settled as party of its territory and so has been our country Uganda to most of these imported vices that now are now awakening us after we have been swallowed up by the so-called modernity.

Parents have given their children lee ways to accessing these portfolios that have caused now up cry in the country in the recent days; children have gadgets that are not necessarily monitored because parents are too busy to do parenting and by giving their children access to unrestricted content in the internet has been taken as a consolation to the poor kids who are vulnerable victims of these schemes. It takes commitment and devotion to overcome such behaviors and let the law just guide the country in order to achieve our set goals as parenting is a calling from God, an ordained responsibility that can not be replaced by the law Proverbs 22:6

For God and my country

Okello francis A renown writer and theologian