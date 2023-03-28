The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan South and Katwe Division, have in custody, a house wife identified as Biira Joy, from Nabisalu Wasswa Zone, Makindye division, for alleged murder by cutting of her husband’s genitals.

The deceased has been identified as Baluku Benson.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Baluku returned home on the 26.03.2023, while drunk and started fighting his wife, whom he always accused of having extra marital affairs.

“During the domestic fight, the husband grabbed his wife by the neck and started strangling her, which prompted her to draw out a knife and chop off her husband’s genitals,” Enanga said in a statement.

“The incident is another reminder that Domestic Violence is real and life threatening. It further shows how rage and anger, exists among spouses, causing them to lose respect for each other. We would like to remind all spouses living in conflict, to always seek help on how to resolve their family differences,”he added.