Happy New Year, all Ugandans and global citizens! 2023 will be a year of many happenings. For those with interest in the economic stability of Uganda, 2023 will be special as it will be the year when the Parish Development Model (PDM) finally moves into the practical, full-scale roll out phase.

A number of beneficiaries-to-be have been asking when the money will hit their (individual) accounts. I can confirm that 2023 is when it will rain money!

In some districts, by the end of last year, beneficiaries had started receiving the revolving funds. In Bushenyi, we decided to take extra caution and try to plug all the loopholes that, if left unattended, may damage the programme. But the money will certainly become accessible this year-very early. All arrangements are now underway!

As we prepare to see the reality of this last mile, well thought-out initiative, which is Government’s most ambitious and far-reaching poverty eradication programme intended to introduce 39% of Ugandans into the money (making) economy, a peculiar challenge has showed its face in Bushenyi. Packs of stray dogs recently struck parts of the district, mauling, especially, goats.

In Kibazi, Kyamuhunga Sub-County, by the time I intervened with Deputy RDC, Rosemary Atuhaire, DPC SP John Bosco Serunjoji, area GISO, LC 3 Chairperson, Adolf Kanyomozi, and the local community, 20 goats had succumbed to the beasts that usually struck during rain showers, finding the reticent animals in their grazing pastures, when the herders had sought shelter at a distance.

At first, we suspected that it could be stray wild cats (leopards, lions, etc) from the nearby Queen Elizabeth National Park. But tales from residents who claimed to have come across the pack at some point, and the take of veterinary officers, laid blame on stray dogs-ordinary domestic dogs that had become “prodigal” and living in the wild. This place is home to expansive tea estates and some dense natural vegetation, including forests. The beasts have found hiding places in them.

After meeting with residents and hearing from them, how they were afraid and how they couldn’t sleep when their animals were thus endangered, we assured them that we couldn’t fail to defeat dogs-a Government led by a legendary fighter who has neutralised numerous armed groups not only within the country but within the region- could not fail to finish off mere dogs.

I assured them that we had many ways to finish the beasts; if it required physically hunting them, we would do so. DPC had come with armed personnel ready to attend to the beasts if sighted.

But we activated the option of poisoning them and I instructed the District Veterinary Officer (DVO) to set the trap, not tomorrow or another day but that very day! We asked residents with desirable dogs to ensure that they kept them indoors to be safe. The next day, six carcasses were found, much to the delight of the people of Kibazi. As of now, there are no new reports of attacks on domestic animals, but we are still on the lookout.

But, what have stray dogs got to do with PDM? Interactions with residents revealed that they were worried about rearing animals for wild beasts to feast on them.

These dogs are strange and wasteful in the way they attack their prey; they don’t eat it. All they do is strangling the animal, tearing into its flesh, and then pouncing on the next one without eating it. There is suspicion that they may have mental infections. Also, additional research indicates that there are seasons when dogs become raging. Farmers were concerned that the dogs would scuttle their participation in PDM since their traditional enterprise of keeping animals was threatened. Potentially, this could push back against their readiness to benefit from the programme. Their fears doubled my resolve not to let another day go by without finishing off the canines kill and leaving the economic prospects of people in jeopardy, on top of the potential risk of the beasts attacking human beings, as well.

Good enough, the six dogs were “put out of action”. If more come up, we shall deal with them.

In short, no dog is going to destroy the PDM or dissuade willing Ugandans from embracing it. Active sabotage won’t work! The stray dogs now signify the expected and unexpected impediments to efforts to transform our society from subsistence agricultural practices to modern, money-based initiatives.

As PDM gets fully rolled out this year, let us look out for natural and artificial phenomena that could attempt to cripple it and discourage our people from boldly stepping into the money economy.

The author is the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Bushenyi

Email: atuhairwe_robert@yahoo.com

0772468064