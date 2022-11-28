Last week, I was in Mbarara City where I was invited by a group of proactive and far-sighted supporters of President Yoweri Museveni to witness as they endorsed him to lead us again in 2026. Earlier on November 4, I had been in Bushenyi to commission the new office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC). Local leaders and supporters also endorsed Mzee there.

I have also seen different districts, organs and organised groups freely pass the same endorsement. Ugandans are expressing their love, support and promotion of Pan-Africanism and their interest in maintaining clear-headed leadership.

Leadership should not be seen so much in terms of the number of years one spends in office or one’s age, but the vision, the heart for the people and the strength of belief in unity, stability and transformation one has for the people they lead and their country.

I am glad that the people all over Uganda still believe in their son, their brother, a Pan-Africanist and a visionary leader, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa.

Ugandans and the entire world should know that Museveni is a God-sent leader to Uganda. It’s only God who knows when and how hewill leave power. What I am sure of is that it will be in the Almighty Creator’s own time and pleasure.

Every five years, Ugandans go to the polls. Consistently since 1986, they have continued expressing their undivided interest in Museveni. This is not because he is the only Ugandan available for leadership but Ugandans choose his unique character, commitment and leadership qualities.

Those who see Museveni as too old miss the point. It’s not his age that counts. When he was young(er) and fighting to liberate his motherland, nobody questioned his age. Why question it now that he is mature and accomplished? There are those younger than him who have time for other things, and those in his bracket who feel they have nothing useful to add. Museveni is gifted differently and we should respect that so that we can also receive our anointing.

We all know where Mr. Museveni got Uganda in 1986 and where we are today. Before 1986, Museveni spent his youthful years fighting for the rule of law. Today, Ugandans have chance to defend themselves before Courts of law and elect their leaders, something that was unheard of in the past. For the record, from 1971 to 1979 when Idi Amin Dada was President, there were no elections in Uganda. Not only that; human rights observance was out of the question and there was no civil space for anybody.

With Obote II, much of Amin’s transgressions continued even when a semblance of democracy was staged. But that “democracy” was so degraded that it could not save Obote himself.

Under Museveni, democratic and economic revival has been achieved. We have to realise that we had to go through the worst before we could experience the best.

The economy has expanded in all directions, subject to emerging challenges that are not unique to Uganda. Many are global factors caused and precipitated by COVID-19 since 2020 and the current war between Russia and Ukraine. If anyone can attribute the global economic downturn to President Museveni then that person is not very honest or they simply acknowledge the international relevance of our dear leader.

You have seen people in European Nations rising up against their leaderships and even some of the leaders resigning after failing to stand to the pressures. However, President Museveni has proved to be a resilient leader with bags of solutions to the problems of Uganda, and who possesses a great outlook on how Africa at large can remain afloat despite the emerging challenges.

Uganda and Africa in general have benefitted a great deal from his continued guidance and wise leadership.

Therefore, Ugandans should not be blamed when they decide early about who should lead them beyond 2026. The current global economic challenges will require stable leadership and an experienced and sober-minded leader. Ugandans have their option; other countries have their options.

Ugandans are signaling that they are still interested in seeing Museveni of the NRM party get us out of the global crisis and he needs uninterrupted opportunity to do this.

In 2026, we shall only be fulfilling our Constitutional mandate to vote but Ugandans already know what they want and we shall be formalising our trust and confidence in our chosen leader.

I wish to commend the people of greater Ankole for your continued blessing of your son, brother, father and grandfather to lead Uganda. I wish to also add my voice to your choice of leader.

I challenge all our leaders to spearhead the campaign of promoting stability, unity, transformation and to remind our people about the importance of maintaining a sober-minded, tested, loyal, dependable and visionary leadership.

Remember: stable leadership is the backbone of a transformed and developed society.

Even on the matter of succession, Ugandans should not worry. The God who gave us Museveni will always be there for us, to guide us, to comfort and to show us the way. And God speaks through His people. Therefore, Ugandans should go about their lives normally, embrace poverty eradication arrangements and agree to safeguard national stability and social cohesion.

All leadership comes from God and God speaks through the people. That is why for some of us we are not surprised that H.E Yoweri Museveni has been in power for 36 years. That alone is a miracle of God which validates why only He has the final say in these matters. May the prayers of Ugandans be heard. Amen!

The author is the Minister for the Presidency