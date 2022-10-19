For the first time, President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has tweeted something I agree with.

“Personally, I like @kizzabesigye1. He is an elder and we can learn a few things from him. But Kabobi? Hapana!” Gen. Muhoozi tweeted on Wednesday.

Based on my own reading of intelligence, Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s autodidacticism speaks volumes about his high intelligence but also his limitations. Dude seems to have taught himself a lot of things especially the history and economics of Uganda though he is always let down by strict principles. Besigye is a medical doctor by profession. When he talks, you don’t want him to stop talking.

Much of Besigye’s reading into politics, statecraft and history focused on understanding Museveni as a politician, colonialism and disempowerment of the nationals; how Ugandans continue to be under gun rule before and after independence, etc. His conclusions that Ugandans are all under captivity(tuli mubuwambe), and that elections cannot remove Museveni/ NRM from power, come from: reading a lot, observing and experience.

Besigye has been unfairly derided over the years by many who simply ignore the bigger picture. Without his efforts, even the little political space we are enjoying now, would probably be a pipe dream.

Bobi Wine, on the other hand, came in 2017 on the scene, and his fake news and propaganda tracts, have contributed to his narrow and parochial world view, although many of his supporters, wrongly, regard his arguments as well-informed, well-conceived and even compelling. When he’s talking about something, he isn’t any different from my friends at Kangulumira. There isn’t much one can learn from him, really.

Smart people can read humans like a book and can predict outcomes very easily. It’s like figuring out how your dog is going to react to something. Museveni, too, like Besigye, has that intelligence. He knew exactly how Ugandans, especially Baganda, would react to the entrance of a popular Muganda musician into politics. He directly or indirectly used him to destroy FDC and Besigye. He had all the means to stop him from standing for presidency, but he let go, and it kind of helped him to legitimise the 2020-21 elections.