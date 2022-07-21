Social media is awash with pictures of DP’s President Norbert Mao and President Museveni at State House Entebbe where they signed a cooperation agreement, some people are arguing that the NRM has finally bought Democratic party and put it in the bag, before that most extremists in the DP party like Elias Lukwago and Betty Namboze had always accused Mao of being green outside and yellow inside. They always wanted to see Mao at Log heads with President Museveni and always criticizing the NRM government a political direction they’ve create and taken and made sure that the youth of Uganda subscribe to it. Unfortunately that kind of politics though enjoyable to the unpatriotic people but it affects the development of the country because politics should be a game of ideas and to get a better leader to run the affairs of the country. In instances where all the parties can’t win, those ideas should be brought together for a better running of the country and that’s why the NRM has always adopted some of the ideas brought by the opposition but instead of appreciating, the opposition has always gone to the media to chest thump and accuse the ruling party of stealing their ideas.

Recently we lost a University student of UCU during the chaotic guild presidential campaigns at Makerere. This happened as a result of radicalism, extremism and being intolerant. The NUP party and FDC were not surely campaigning to make Makerere university a better place but were contesting for other motives maybe for a show of might and a number of other things that they well know. NUP party was born from the radical arm of the FDC that was created by Besigye and his team. During the days of walk to walk Besigye had created and was a commanding a group of youth whose job was to insult, create commotion in the city and lead violence, these later broke away and joined the people power movement that has since then become NUP. Right from the start, these youth were told never to agree with anything that comes from NRM or maybe associate with anything that looks like yellow. In fact, if there wasn’t security those people would be running after anybody that puts on yellow and beat them up. That kind of politics do nor build any society but rather destroy it.

Kenya will soon be going to polls but their most popular candidates William Ruto and Raila Odinga are leading alliances of different political parties even when they have their own political parties as candidates. It should be noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta the Chairman of Azimio alliance is also a member of the Jubilee party. There are several other political parties in Kenya that are backing UDA’s candidate William Ruto, how comes this isn’t a topic of concern in Kenya? How comes about seven different political parties in Kenya can join hands to support a candidate who isn’t their member and freely campaign for them? That means Kenya is moving forward political maturity and democracy and to me, I think that’s how it should be. We should never keep conflicting and fighting each other at the expense of the citizens of the country who demand services from the leaders.

Nobert Mao, is an opposition politician who embraces patriotism and seeing Uganda taking a step in development and that can be done through unity. He has always given opinions that can build the country, he doesn’t Criticize to gain popularity and be cheered at by the public like many opposition politician do, he only criticizes where necessary and also provide better options that can be taken for the good of the country. The opposition trained Ugandans a bad habit of negativity even to things their not supposed to be negative about. Some opposition political players even fear to sit and share a cup of tea with any person of the ruling party for fear of being tainted moles. Last time, that kind of politicking led to the breaking away of Mugisha Muntu ‘s faction from the FDC, they have since then created and registered their own political party called Alliance for National Transformation.

I think and believe that the working relationship between the NRM and DP should open away for other willing opposition parties to join hands with NRM and we build the country called Uganda.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kyenjojo District.