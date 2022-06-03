The sudden demise of Jackline Arinaitwe was an anticlimactic and bathetic knock off to an otherwise great journey by the Anglican pilgrims from West Ankole Diocese to Namugongo. Although I personally don’t partake in pilgrimages, I would implore the religious leaders and the District Medical Officers to provide guidelines to the faithful who are obligated to make the journey.

Walking is arduous even for young healthy pilgrims. Older people are more likely to have chronic health conditions. Oftentimes, travelers caught up in the excitement of group walking may forget to take their usual medications. Sometimes, village folks are oblivious of the gravity of their ailments. Necessarily therefore, it is incumbent upon the diocesan leaders to access the health history of their flock and advise the vulnerable to undergo a functional assessment before leaving for pilgrimage.

Diabetes: Although exercise is essential for diabetic people, some may experience hypoglycemia when they overdo it, while others get blood glucose spikes for walking long distances.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke: Much of the walking is done during the day when temperatures are high, causing incapacitation and dehydration. Pilgrims should be advised to stay well hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Diarrhea: The biggest mistake by our country folks is to buy snacks junk food and drinks by the roadside. They ought to be advised to eat only food that is cooked and served hot and drink a lot of tea or drinks from sealed containers.

drinks from sealed containers. Menstruation: It’s not by discrimination that Muslims prohibit menstruating women from performing tawaf during the pilgrimage to Mecca. I’m not an authority on these issues but our sisters should seek guidance in this respect.

We would all be glad when our people come back from this journey in one piece.

