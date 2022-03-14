It is true: Nearly 22 years ago, using our environmental base, we warned the young NRM government then in four pieces of completely free advice, as opposed to the excessively paid for false advice, this:

1. Overburdening the Electricity subsector with dams will not solve Uganda’s energy crisis, but will instead exacerbate the cost of electricity beyond the means if most Ugandans and institutions. Invest in the poor man’s energy source and other new renewable energy resources.

2. If you are damming the Nile to industrialise then quit the World Trade Organisation. The big ones will never ever allow you to industrialize meaningfully, while they want you to remain a provider of raw materials for their industrial sectors.

3. Fully privatising the electricity subsector was unwise. It would backfire.

4 The overriding issue in the electricity subsector is not accessibility but affordability if electricity. President Tibuhaburwa Museveni retired that if Ugandans wouldn’t afford the Electricity, he would sell it outside.

5. Preserve Uganda Electricity Board into numerous small meaningless firms would only increase siphoning off money; not enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the electricity subsector..

As was becoming increasingly common then, our local base was ignored and dismissed as economic sabotage.

I have just heard that President Tibuhaburwa Museveni has ordered that the small meaningless firms be dismantled to firm one big firm

If we develop the culture of listening to our citizens, who have Uganda at Heart, we shall halt the wastage of taxpayers money and provide public services efficiently and effectively. The dilemmas in the electricity subsector have been politically imposed. They can only be removed politically. The President has started to see clearly what is wrong, after spending a fortune on false advice.

For God and My Country.