Revolutionary Valour;

President Yoweri Museveni spent a minimum of 20 years in a protracted struggle, to capture power. Besides that he used to take off hours, studying the antecedents of great fathers like samora machel and Fidel Castro. In our day and age, you find some leaders in NUP or FDC who consistently appear on Radio and TV talk shows, but are too ignorant , that they cannot even demystify basic principles of state building, macro economics or even mass consciousness

Conspiratorial subversion;

In villages and cities, its conventional to find groups of young people , boda bodas, taxis, shop keepers, sports betters, accusing their colleagues of being government spies. the accused repel by calling their colleagues as well govt agents. Of course this quandary is not caused by President museveni, but in retrospect, it scientifically propels him as a statesman who does not segregate

Military configuration;

In every part of the African continent, President Museveni is well admired in matters of peace dissimulation. If there is conflict in central Africa, the leaders there will amiably seek for museveni’s discretionary guidance. If there is gruesome warfare in the horn of Africa, the politicians there will plead before President museveni for institutional unction. Those of you who have taken time to talk to European and American diplomats, they will explicitly tell you ” Museveni is a military genius”.

Executive Sanctuary;

Day by day, in villages and cities, citizens will tell you bluntly , that some Permanent secretaries and ministers ( not all ) are very corrupt , gifted in abusing peasants and clandestinely frustrating service delivery . The same citizens will tell you a self evident truth ” Museveni is a good leader” its only some well known permanent secretaries and ministers ( not all) that steal public resources, grossly abuse peasants that are a day and night liability to national progress.

