Vice President Rtd. Maj, Jessica Alupo. has called for punitive measures against District Local Governments that fail to fully utilise funds allocated by Government saying they cripple vital Government programmes meant for local communities.

She said, that although returning funds is more acceptable than embezzling it and doing false accountabilities, she insisted that public officers must get guidance from the Ministry of Local Government in time instead of waiting for the entire financial year to end.

The Vice President was on Tuesday opening the annual Government performance review workshop in Kampala attended by local Government officers, permanent secretaries, members of cabinet and District Local Government representatives.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja speaking during the same event, urged various officials in the District Local Government to take seriously the annual performance indicators that Government has put in place since they are the benchmarks to implementing the NRM manifesto and delivering the country into a middle-income status.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here