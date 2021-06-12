Many have mocked President Yoweri Museveni’s Cabinet line-up and the man himself has admitted that he didn’t get the most brainy or technocratic people but he went for your average everyday person like Jesus who chose fishermen as his disciples. So, Mzee intentionally lined up a cabinet of fish mongers (abavubi).

Museveni has ruled us for 35 years, going on 40 and it is not a mistake. He is a cunning one. And one of the ways he has done this is elimination of anyone who shows signs of Presidential material.

Right now, people have been looking at Ruhakana Rugunda and also speculated a return of Amama Mbabazi to cabinet in order to prepare him to take over the country.

So when Mzee appoints Robinah Nabanjja as the Prime Minister and leader of government business, and the news is received with public ridicule; that is his intention. It means that there is no threat to his seat. It is just like any woman won’t hire a strikingly good-looking maid. The wife has that awareness at the back of her mind that a beautiful and “big-bummed” maid can soon become a co-wife and eventually take over her husband’s affection. In the same vein, by Mzee denying the country a person with “presidential material” in a top and influential cabinet position is a sign that he is still very very very interested in the top seat.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago rightly mentioned that Museveni lined up a cabinet of his mobilisers. Perhaps what he didn’t note is that these mobilisers are not only being rewarded for work they put in in the 2021 elections but they also have the task of blowing the man’s trumpet in order to sell him to the public come 2026.

When you appoint Kagada as Vice President or PM, she starts envisioning herself as head of state, so you make her report to a Nabanjja who is perceived as bumbling. When you appoint Alupo VP, she will praise, worship you and spread your gospel.

If you have studied Mzee well enough, you will realise that his first order of business as soon as he swears in, is securing the next election. From lifting term limits to age limits, plans for the next “kisanja” start as soon as he takes oath.

Like Jesus literally turned fishermen into fishers of men by spreading his Gospel, Mzee’s “fish mongers” have a major task of fishing votes as they spread the Tibuhaburwa gospel.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE