Tree planting is currently a popular statement among many individuals, institutions and politicians. As the country joins the international community to observe the World Earth Day 2021, it is pleasing to note that tree planting is being appreciated by a cross section of personalities.

For the last two years, Buganda Kingdom has planted and urged people to plant trees. Hundreds of thousands of trees have been planted in Buganda. The Buganda Ministry of Environment and Bulungibwansi is on a mission to make Buganda greener. Traditional trees are being planted and grown in various parts of the Kingdom, campaign to protect the wetlands and water bodies is on through the sazza chiefs and others, campaign to manage used plastics and awareness creation through radio, TVs etc are going on. This is an excellent development which I pray should be emulated by other cultural institutions in the country. Obwakabaka takes this matter very seriously and it is one of the key areas of focus in the institution’s strategic plan.

On a positive note, some political parties have also embarked on encouraging their members to plant trees. Hon. Alice Alaso the head of Alliance for National Transformation (A.N.T) while addressing members of her party early this month in Soroti city called upon the members to plant trees on their land. She reminded the members that the policy of A.N.T party requires that every member must plant at least two trees on the 22nd May every year. This policy is quite progressive and very much in line with the NDP III, SDGs and other global initiatives. A.N.T party should be applauded for this policy and its endeavor to implement it.

Parliament has extensively discussed the matter concerning reforestation noting regrettably that some government officials, business men and “well-connected” people have destroyed large areas of natural forests like in Bugoma, Budongo and Mabira forests. The members’ parliament wondered why government looks on when forest are being erased and thereafter seek for a loan to replant forests. This reminds me of some climate activists who advised voters during the 2021 elections in Uganda not to vote anyone for any elective office if that candidate had no program to address environment and climate change challenges. As a Climate Ambition Ambassador, I couldn’t agree more. All leaders need to take the climate crisis as a priority that needs urgent attention. Action is needed now.

It is important to note too that Uganda is due to become an oil producer and production of oil comes with a lot of emissions and environmental concerns. Trees are said to be good controllers of carbon emissions and this is one major reason why forests must be kept in place, if anything get more planted. Oil spills are likely to be experienced, an international airport is being constructed and the planes will be flying in and out emitting lots of gases. The emissions need to be dealt with.

The 2021 World Earth Day, whose theme is “Restore Our Earth is focusing on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking, a demonstration to support environmental protection. This day is said to be the most important day in the world. Indeed it is and it should be given the desired attention and deserving actions.

There is need stop irresponsible forests destruction, stop reclaiming and changing the functions of wetlands, stop poisoning soils with destructive ant-weed chemicals, stop using dangerous fertilizers and spraying plants with dangerous pesticides, stop GMO farming and practice climate smart agriculture. These actions and several others will not only restore earth but will help to conserve the globally and nationally threatened specifies and their habitats in Uganda. It is also an assurance that human life will be sustained with supply of food and a safe environment.

Let us all be aware that a spoiled earth cannot take care of us. Glorify it and give it the deserving care and support.

John Mary Odoy

Board Chair Climate Action Network – Uganda

