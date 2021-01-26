Today marks 35 years since NRM/NRA took power. It is my pleasure to congratulate you Mr President.

When he was swearing in Parliament as a member, Kyagulanyi warned that;

“IF PARLIAMENT HAS REFUSED TO GO TO THE GHETTO, THE GHETTO SHALL GO TO PARLIAMENT”. Many of us laughed, seeing the impossible.

Believe me or not Mr President the ghetto is not only in parliament, in local councils. Thanks for the democracy you ushered in, after that 5 year bloody struggle, 35 years ago.

Bobi, Omuyaga (the storm) has blown the ghetto “dust” into the Uganda parliament, city, divisions, and municipal councils. And I’m sure it is going to be the same with LC3 councils come tomorrow.

During a heavy down pour flowing water “MUKOKA” usually comes with heavy sewage (garbage) to block the tunnel/trench. You CAN’T blame the tunnel, garbage, nor the rain. Its the person responsible for the collection of the garbage to blame.

The NRM government forgot all about the ghetto (call it garbage) for 35 years. It piled, and piled Mr President. As usual the storm doesn’t won, but when it comes, all the garbage found in its way is carried into the trench/tunnel to block the free moving water and cause floods. The people of Bwayise are my witnesses.

Mr President don’t blame Hon Kyagulanyi. That guy is the storm which has helped to show you the garbage (mistakes) in your government (tunnels).

Mr President its today after 35 years, you are realizing that you forget about the ghetto youths you cared to immunize sometime back. Its like the garbage deposited behind your back yard for 35 years in form of human resource. TAKE BOBI WINE TO BE YOUR GOOD SAMARITAN. He has revealed to you the dirt in the ghettos.

Mr President, “ENSONYI TOZIFUULA BUSUNGU”.

The garbage is at your door step (parliament). It has even blocked some good waters (ministers) to reach you (Muyingo, Sseninde, Nabakooba, Amelia, etc). They have failed to pass thru the tunnel because of the heavy Kasasiro in their way.

Your home (state house) nearly got flooded on 14th/Jan. If you didn’t act so fast to block that STORM. “Omuyaga gwali gukutute mukama wange president”.

My humble request is: do not act in anger. Already the ghetto guys are in parliament and other administration councils. Its you who created the democracy that brought them to parliament. And its your very administration which immunized and educated them but abandoned them on the way. Today they are part of the law makers. The language of crushing them, doesn’t make sense when you are struggling to SAVE THEIR FUTURE.

DIALOGUE IS THE WAY TO GO MR PRESIDENT.

Wish you a happy 35th anniversary Mr President.

For God and my country.

Crashing them will shade blood too.