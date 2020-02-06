I think parents are wasting a lot of their kids future investments on luxurious education fads! This is being pushed by mostly ladies to whom the school, their kids go to, is party of their bragging rights on social media. They want to take selfies in cute uniforms at school events such as Valedictory (Whats that even!).

How can a baby, barely able to talk pay Shs2m in school fees? This is a Shs6m a year not including transport to and from school, often involving crossing the city. How much will our middle income parents save to cater for these kids fees in college?

I think school fees should take an inverted pyramid design. Pay less at Nursery (or skip it like most of us did), then pay more as the years go by. Training a kid to sing rhymes should be cheaper than training someone in software engineering.

We are wasting our generation. Our fathers who were teachers, nurses, peasants produced present day lawyers, doctors, engineers, Teachers, government thieves etc by using that model. Our kids, if spoilt too early will reverse the trend….By the time they are old enough to go to High school, we will have sold everything … Its not fair…… We need trump to stop this.

Men, join in……We fight this.

Dr Innocent Nahabwe is the CEO Galaxy FM, BlueCube Ltd.