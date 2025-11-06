Grace Paddy Kirya Wanzala, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in procurement and public service, has thrown his hat into the political ring as a candidate for the Butembe County seat in Jinja district under the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) banner for the 2026 general elections.

As a seasoned procurement professional and public-servant with a track record spanning nearly two decades, is already a household name even before his official nomination as candidate a couple of weeks ago.

A former councilor for the Greater Jinja District, Kirya Wanzala is widely recognized for candid, issue-focused leadership, practical governance experience, and a principled stance against personal gain in public office.

His supporters who include members from both the ruling NRM and opposition political parties describe him as a steady, results-oriented leader who combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to community development.

While serving as councilor to the then greater Jinja District for 10 years, Grace Paddy Kirya Wanzala whose professional profile highlights a strong foundation in procurement is the man to watch as official campaigns kick off in a couple of days.

Wanzala’s honest articulation of issues in the then greater Jinja District Council at Busoga Square has since made him a household name not only in Jinja but Busoga as a whole.

This has almost sealed his bid for the Butembe County MP slot as most residents and voters do not have any other candidate in place.

While other aspirants are struggling to go to parliament to change their lives by way of employment thus earning better to get new wardrobes and wine and dine with the cream of society locally and international and deal-making, Wanzala Kirya is already a settled man with steady income.

Kirya Wanzala, quoting former Tanzanian president and Pan Africanist Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Julius Nyerere said the purpose of politics is to deliver the good things of life to the people. “…true leadership is not about personal gain or advancing individual agendas, but about serving and uplifting the community…”, he said, adding “those who seek elective positions to enrich themselves at the expense of the people should be rejected and shunned….

Kirya Wanzala is an established man with great sources of income which he has been using part of it to support some local initiatives among the youth and women.

“… I am not in this race for personal gain or going to use parliament as a mean to wealth, my mission is to add value to the quality of legislation and serve the people with integrity”, he spoke.

With almost 20 years of experience in handling the entire procurement cycle, Kirya Wanzala known as a very vocal leader and politician has worked with various organizations, including the Government of Uganda, UNDP, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

Apart from being described or referred to as a man of the people, Kirya Wanzala expertise spans procurement management, contract administration, and training.

Professional Experience.

The career summary showcases his expertise in procurement management in which he has managed procurement processes, including bidding, contracting, and contract administration, for various projects and organizations.

Training and Capacity Building: Kirya Wanzala has designed and delivered training programs for procurement staff and stakeholders, focusing on procurement processes, contract management, and compliance.

When it comes to grant management, Wanzala has experience in managing grants from various donors, including the European Union, IFAD, and the World Bank.

With his strong background in procurement and public service, Grace Paddy Kirya Wanzala is poised to bring her expertise to the political arena.

Born on 18th March 1968, Wanzala’s bid for the Butembe County seat is closely being closely watched even by NRM heavyweights who see him as an important ally and leader, given her experience and qualifications.

“…He is a team leader who promises to lead by always making consultations with

Kirya Wanzala stands out as a beacon of collaborative leadership, distinguished by his unwavering commitment to inclusive decision-making.

Rather than imposing his own views, most residents say Kirya takes a thoughtful and consultative approach actively seeking input from diverse stakeholders to ensure that the needs and aspirations of the residents and voters are at the forefront of his initiatives.

According to analysts, this approach not only fosters a sense of ownership among community members but also leads to more informed and effective governance.

“…he does not just listen to hear but to understand and that is what makes Kirya’s leadership style truly impactful and transparent…”, some residents and supporters noted.

With two decades of public-sector service, a record of issue-focused leadership, and a consultative governance style, Kirya Wanzala positions himself as a principled, results-oriented candidate who emphasizes service over personal gain.

As the electoral landscape takes shape, the contest for the Butembe County seat is emerging as a pivotal test of voters’ priorities, with governance experience, transparency and community-driven development taking center stage.

With his extensive background and seasoned leadership, Grace Paddy Kirya Wanzala is prepared to connect with voters across party lines, offering a compelling alternative to less experienced candidates who may be relying more on wealth rather than vision to win over constituents.