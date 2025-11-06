By Edrisa ssentongo

The former Resident district commissioner of Kikuube district Amlan Tumusiime has expressed disappointment over tribalistic statements made by the National resistance movement party flag bearer for the position of L.C.5 Chairman Vincent Muhumuza commonly known as Savana during a public function in Hoima yet the district he wants to lead is occupied by people of many tribes such as Banyoro, Batoro, Bagungu, Bakiga and others.

‘ As leaders were are supposed to unite God’s people irrespective of their religion and tribe and leaders who are tribalistic are not from God and tribalistic statements from Savana are very disturbing and should be withdrawn, said Amlan Tumusiime

From a Christian perspective the statement that tribalistic Leaders are not from God alligns with the biblical principles that condemn tribalism and all forms of discrimination.

A leader who is tribalistic in their actions promoting division, discrimination and favoritism based on ethnic or tribal lines is acting in a manner contrary to core Christian values of Love, unity and impartiality and such behaviour is considered a sin within Christian teaching and is not aligned with God’s will.

Tribalism is a significant issue in Ugandan Politics, stemming from historical colonial policies that reinforced ethnic divisions and continuing in modern times through patronage, ethnic voting and favoritism. This practice fosters Political and economic divisions, breeds resentment and can hinder national development and unity.