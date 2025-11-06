By Edrisa ssentongo

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to officially open the inaugural Uganda connect international buyers week, a strategic platform aimed at boosting Uganda’s global trade footprint by linking exporters directly to velled international buyers and investors.

The event is scheduled to take place from 25th- 28th November at Munyonyo common Wealth resort championed by the Presidential advisory committee on exports and industrial development (PACEID) under the theme Meet, Connect and Trade.

The event is designed to help Uganda change from commodity based trading to structured Value driven and long term Partnership at a time when Uganda is aggressively growing it’s global commercial presence.

Speaking during the pre- connect week meeting the Chairman of PACEID Mr. Odrek Rwabogo said that the initiative will play a critical role in strengthening the country’s exports system.

” Our goal is to eliminate blind trade and build structured reliable Markets for Ugandan goods and services. The Uganda connect Buyers week allow global buyers to experience our products, meet our exporters and see efficiency of our value chains first hand, said Odrek Rwabogo.

This years edition will feature the first ever Uganda connect market place an open show case that will allow international buyers to interact directly with top tier export ready Ugandan brands and the market place will include Live product demonstrations, buyer sampling and consumer engagement.

The buyers week is part of the broader Uganda connect model which seeks to raise global confidence in Uganda’s export sector by strengthening product traceability, branding and sustained market engagement.

The event is expected to draw international buyers, trade representatives, investors and diplomats interested in sourcing Ugandan products or exploring collaboration opportunities along the the country’s exports value chain.