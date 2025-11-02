As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) stands at a defining moment – one of both opportunity and responsibility. While the opposition remains largely disorganised and often focused on agitation rather than solutions – as reflected in their slogan “protest vote” – the NRM continues to embody stability, peace, and sustained national development.

However, for the Movement to remain dynamic and relevant, it must refine and modernise its mobilisation strategy.

Many loyal supporters will undoubtedly vote for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose legacy of peace and progress remains unmatched. That loyalty is solid. Yet, the real challenge lies in reaching out to Ugandans who are undecided, disillusioned, or leaning towards the opposition. These citizens must be engaged with clarity, empathy, and practical solutions – not with fear, hollow slogans, or political grandstanding.

Our National Chairman has done his part, steering Uganda from turbulence to transformation. It is now our collective duty as cadres to honour his legacy – not through praise alone, but through tangible action. This means ensuring that mobilisation resources are used efficiently, reaching their intended beneficiaries and directly empowering communities.

Effective mobilisation must be guided by evidence. Every intervention should be preceded by feasibility studies to determine what is needed, where, when, and how. Age-appropriate and interest-based engagement is equally critical. Expecting a 70 year old to influence a 20-year-old is impractical; the youth must be mobilised by their peers, while women should be empowered by those who understand their specific challenges. The Movement’s structures must reflect Uganda’s diversity and respect generational realities.

Accountability remains at the heart of successful mobilisation. Resources must not be diverted to self-serving individuals or opportunistic businessmen posing as party operatives. Mobilisation funds should reward integrity, commitment, and service – not personal enrichment. When resources reach genuine cadres at the grassroots, their impact is multiplied, strengthening both the Movement and the communities it serves.

While our opponents may thrive on division and unrest, the NRM’s approach is one of consultation, inclusion, and constructive nation-building. We must listen to communities, involve them in policy design, and champion practical programmes that improve education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure. Women and youth must not only be consulted but also empowered as central actors in Uganda’s continued development.

The NRM government under President Museveni is proven and tested. It has levelled the ground for democracy to thrive and empowered political parties to participate freely. For the past month, political campaigns have been peaceful – a testament to the maturity of our democracy. We must commend all key players, including the security agencies and the Electoral Commission, for ensuring that Ugandans have a fair opportunity to hear from all candidates, enabling them to make informed decisions come 2026.

The message is clear: the NRM is tested, organised, and capable. Achieving our 80% voter target for our National Chairman and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in 2026 will depend on strategic mobilisation, generational alignment, and visible results – not rhetoric or coercion. We must transition from slogans to solutions, demonstrating that loyalty to the Movement is best expressed through service, results, and integrity.

By focusing on the people, empowering the right leaders, and applying resources effectively – not for show or media appearances, as some senior members have been doing – but through real targeted campaigning, the NRM will remain Uganda’s Movement of progress, stability, and hope. The yellow flag must continue to fly high – guided by wisdom, strategy, and a genuine commitment to our nation’s future.

The writer is a Senior Cadre working with the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), NRM.