The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, today received over 206 converts from opposition parties of NUP and FDC to join the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Speaking to the converts, Minister Babalanda welcomed them to the mighty NRM party and urged them to work together to consolidate the gains of the NRM to secure the future of the coming generations.

The minister also noted that these are children of NRM who had got lost.

“Today, Kween is celebrating the reunion, forgiveness and homecoming which our Lord Jesus Christ spoke about in the parable of the Prodigal Son.”

“In that story, a son wandered away from home, lost his way, but finally returned in humility, and the father, instead of considering him, ran to embrace him, clothed him in the best robe and declared, “My son was lost and now is found”.

“That is the spirit of the National Resistance Movement, and especially the spirit of our father and the great leader, H.E. Rtd Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, a man of rare grace. He is a forgiver; he is a leader who comes to those who misunderstood him all the time, and again, he has shown that building Uganda is bigger than the whole thing of grudges. He has done the former critics into Partners for Peace,” she said

“That is the mark of true leadership, the leadership that unites rather than divides, heals rather than hurts, hence building bridges where others would build walls.” She added

“To our brothers and sisters returning from the opposition today, you are not strangers; you are sons and daughters coming back home. The NRM is your family; you belong here. This is the House that built peace after war, that built roads where the Rain Man built schools, hospitals and hope across Uganda. As we prepare to receive our great leader, the President, here in the Sebei region soon, your return sends a powerful message that the people of Kween are the people of the bay are united and our flag. Guided by One Vision and led by one tested leader, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, ” she said

The minister also noted that NRM is not just a party but a family built on faith and forgiveness for the movement and appealed to converts to feel the warmth of their family again.

“Our father, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, welcomes you home without judgement, and we, your brothers and sisters, say to you, ‘Welcome home”. Let’s now move forward together and consolidate the gains to secure the future of our children and the generation to come, ” she said.

The event was also attended by the head of RDCs secretariat, Major Marthar Asiimwe, RDCs, NRM leaders of Kween and other local leaders in the area.