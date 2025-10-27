Kampala — Prominent lawyer and politician Elias Nalukoola has publicly endorsed kadongo kamu singer Sir Mathias Walukaga’s bid to contest for the Busiro East parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections. Nalukoola stated that Walukaga possesses the qualifications and grassroots connection necessary to represent the constituency effectively.

Speaking at a community event in Wakiso, Nalukoola dismissed growing public criticism that Walukaga lacks the intellectual and legislative capacity to serve in parliament. “Walukaga has all it takes to be a Member of Parliament. Leadership is not about speaking English, it’s about understanding your people and serving their needs,” he said.

Walukaga, a celebrated local artist known for his politically conscious music, declared his intention to challenge incumbent MP Medard Lubega Ssegona earlier this year. His announcement was met with skepticism from some voters and commentators, who questioned whether a musician could effectively navigate legislative duties.

Nalukoola, however, emphasized that Uganda’s Constitution does not restrict leadership to career politicians. He argued that parliament needs representatives from diverse backgrounds who can bring new perspectives to national issues. “The law is clear. Anyone who meets the basic qualifications should be free to contest. We should stop undermining people because of their profession,” he added.

The endorsement marks a significant moment in Walukaga’s political journey, especially amid rising tensions between young political aspirants and seasoned incumbents. The Busiro East race is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched contests in the central region.

Walukaga has continued to defend his record, citing his previous experience as a mayoral candidate for Kyengera Town Council and his work in community development projects. “I understand the people of Busiro East because I live among them. I know their challenges and I’m ready to fight for solutions,” he recently said at a local radio interview.

Political analysts note that endorsements from figures like Nalukoola could boost Walukaga’s credibility among undecided voters. However, the road to unseating Ssegona, a seasoned lawyer and vocal opposition figure, remains steep.

Ssegona has served in parliament for several terms and maintains strong support, especially among older constituents who value his legal experience and consistency in parliament. He has yet to comment directly on Walukaga’s challenge but has emphasized the importance of mature, issue-based politics.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, the Busiro East contest promises to be a defining race reflecting broader national debates around leadership, generational change, and inclusivity in Uganda’s evolving political landscape.