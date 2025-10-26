In a fiery exchange that has stirred controversy across Uganda’s entertainment and political scenes, celebrated musician Jose Chameleone has sharply rebuked author Joan Vumilia’s accusations that he exploits the National Unity Platform (NUP) for personal gain. Chameleone dismissed her criticisms, making it clear that his priorities lie in financial success rather than political activism.

“I don’t care about your comments or your NUP nonsense,” Chameleone stated bluntly. “I work for money, not change. So go ahead and write your silly books while I keep earning.”

His unapologetic stance has ignited fierce debates on the responsibilities of artists in a politically charged Uganda.

Joan Vumilia had previously criticized Chameleone and MPs like Lubega Medard Ssegona, accusing them of using the NUP’s growing popularity as a platform to boost their fame and secure votes. According to Vumilia, these figures are more interested in self-promotion than genuine political reform, misleading supporters who yearn for real change.

Vumilia insisted that NUP does not need endorsement from what she called “dictator MPs and fame-chasing celebrities,” urging citizens to respect the core movement and its authentic voices. She argued that political opportunism threatens the unity and credibility of Uganda’s opposition.

Chameleone’s dismissive reply underscores the ongoing tension between Uganda’s entertainment industry and political activism. While some artists openly champion social causes, others prioritize their careers and revenues, fueling accusations of apathy or complicity with the status quo.

Observers note that this public clash exposes deeper fractures within the opposition, where loyalty is often questioned and alliances appear fragile. Critics warn that the involvement of self-interested celebrities could undermine the opposition’s push for change, creating confusion among supporters.

This debate raises broader questions about the role of public figures in Uganda’s political landscape. Should artists be expected to take a stand on national issues, or is it legitimate for them to separate entertainment from politics and focus on personal success?

As the country gears up for elections, the verbal duel between Joan Vumilia and Jose Chameleone is likely to intensify, reflecting the complex, often contradictory relationship between music, fame, and political engagement in Uganda’s evolving democracy.