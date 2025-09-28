Three aspirants for the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament seat have been dragged to court over claims that they are not registered voters. Hellen Odeke Akol, Susan Norma Otai, and Marion Mercy Alupo were on Monday, 29th September, summoned to the High Court in a move critics say comes on unusually short notice.

The petition was filed by Zipporah Akol, the same individual who previously challenged Hellen Odeke Akol’s eligibility during the 2021 elections. Then, the High Court issued an interim injunction barring the Electoral Commission from nominating Odeke, effectively locking her out of the race. Although Odeke later cleared her name at the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the case as baseless, the injunction had already run its course, making her ineligible to contest.

History seemed to repeat itself this year when Odeke again faced a lawsuit during the NRM primaries. That case also resulted in an injunction blocking her nomination by the NRM Electoral Commission. However, sources indicate the petitioner has since withdrawn the matter.

In the latest case, both Odeke and Marion Mercy Alupo remain defiant, insisting that their voter registration is valid. The two candidates have vowed to present proof in court to affirm their eligibility to contest for the Woman MP seat.

Observers say the outcome of this case will be crucial in shaping Bukedea’s political landscape and determining who gets to challenge incumbent Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among. As the High Court prepares to hear the matter on Monday, all eyes are on the ruling that could decide the fate of three contenders in one of the district’s most closely watched political battles.