All eyes are on Busongora County South as by-election campaigns enter a final homestretch.

The National Resistance Movement leaders led by the vice Chairman in charge of Western region and also ICT Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi spent the better part of Sunday August 14th in Lake Katwe and Muhokya town councils campaigning for the party flag bearer, Mr. Thembo Gideon Mujungu.

Dr. Baryomunsi who was in the company of Director for Communication at NRM secretariat, Hon. Emmanuel Dombo and several other party leaders told residents that their choice in the forthcoming poll will determine the future prospects of their community.

“Your vote in this upcoming by-election is very precious, so choose wisely,” Baryomunsi said noting that; “It is unfortunate that Court of Appeal nullified the victory of our candidate, nevertheless, with your support, we are headed for victory once again, and we shall win.”

He appealed to residents of Busongora to reject lies of the opposition and instead choose a leader that is allied to government to ensure there is better service delivery.

Local leaders requested government to fast-track President Museveni’s promises of harmonising boundaries between Queen Elizabeth National park and residential land.

Other pledges put to Hon. Baryomunsi’s attention that require urgent attention by the Fountain of Honor include; issuance of land titles, especially to unprivileged communities facing land grabbing and evictions, compensation of families that lost loved ones to crocodiles from Lake Edward.

Other key promises demanded from the government are establishment of schools and health centres in the fishing and grazing communities.

The government spokesperson assured the leaders and residents of government’s commitment to implement all assurances but called for patience and calmness.

“We are fully aware of the pending concerns. The government clearly knows your issues and, at an opportune time, they will come to pass,” Minister Baryomunsi said, adding, “I have heard your plea. My role is to report to President Yoweri Museveni and cabinet for consideration.”

Mr. Mujungu, reiterated his message of unity and commitment to fight for people’s cause once he is sent back to Parliament.