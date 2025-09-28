Kenzo’s Shadowed Roots: When a President’s Word Upends a Star’s Origin Story

At the glitzy launch of the “Yoweri” album in Munyonyo, President Yoweri Museveni dropped a revelation that outshone the music: Eddy Kenzo, Uganda’s Afrobeats icon, is the son of Brigadier Chefe Ali, a revered National Resistance Army commander who died in the 1990s. Addressing Kenzo directly, Museveni teased, “Did you tell them, or you wanted to keep it a secret?” This bombshell shattered the narrative Kenzo has long shared: a street kid orphaned at five, raised by the memory of Mzee Hassan Senyange, a humble security guard who feigned madness to shield his family from poverty’s shame.

Did Kenzo lie to Museveni, Ugandans, or both? For years, he’s painted Senyange as his father, sharing faded photos and tales of absence that fueled his rise from Kampala’s streets to Grammy-nominated fame. Senyange, who died in 2012, was the emotional anchor of Kenzo’s underdog myth—orphaned, abused, yet triumphant through hits like “Sitya Loss” and his Eddy Kenzo Foundation. Now, Museveni’s claim that Kenzo is Chefe Ali’s son sparks questions: Was Senyange a stepfather, guardian, or a chosen truth? Social media buzzes with skepticism, some calling Kenzo’s story a crafted lie to dodge a military legacy in a nation wary of its martial past. His silence—days after the reveal—fuels the fire.

Museveni’s role deserves scrutiny, too. Why unveil this during an album launch named after himself? As Kenzo’s political ally, appointed Senior Presidential Advisor, the president’s move feels like a power play—recasting a pop star as a soldier’s heir to align with his narrative of NRA glory. It’s clever but risks alienating fans who cherished Kenzo’s rags-to-riches authenticity.

Ugandans are split: older generations see discipline in Kenzo’s supposed lineage; younger ones meme the mismatch, sensing betrayal. Yet, in a country shaped by war and fractured families, Kenzo’s story—whether Ali’s heir or Senyange’s son—reflects survival’s complexity. The takeaway? Identity is layered, forged in pain and choice. Kenzo’s silence must break to reclaim his truth, blending both fathers’ legacies. For Museveni, it’s a lesson in timing; for Ugandans, a call to embrace heroes’ flaws. Kenzo’s beats still bind us—resilience, not perfection, defines his rhythm.