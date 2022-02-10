Opposition Members of Parliament have called off their two week plenary boycott to attend today’s Special sitting aimed at paying tribute to the fallen Iteso Paramount Chief his Highness, Emorimor Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the Opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe said culture is one of the few elements that join Ugandans and they must respect it by attending today’s special sitting as a way of honouring the late Emorimor Augustine Osuban.

“One of the things that link us together is culture, that is why we are going to Parliament. Today, in such times of sorrow even if someone has been your enemy, when death attacks, you need to come together, therefore our Leader of Opposition has asked those who can, to attend and pay tribute to the fallen leader. However, this does not mean we have come back, after this sitting we shall march out and resume our boycott,” Nambeshe said.

The lawmaker from Manjiya County added that torture and unlawful abductions are still going on therefore their boycott is still on until further instructions from the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

Last week Parliament business came to a standstill, as opposition MPs led by Mpuuga walked out in protest over failure by government to address the continued violation of human rights in Uganda.

Mpuuga said the fate of missing persons, those tortured and some who have been killed should receive the justice they deserve, arguing that the matter is not partisan in nature but affects all Ugandans.

Meanwhile, Emorimor Papa Osuban passed on at Mulago national referral hospital on Saturday 5th February 2022. He will buried on Saturday 19 February 2022 at his ancestral home in the Serere district.