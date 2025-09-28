The Uganda House Fundraising Conference and Climb4EyeHealth Campaign launch marked a significant step toward expanding quality eye care in Uganda. Organized by Eye Health Africa with support from Ubora Foundation Africa, the event stressed the power of international partnerships to address preventable blindness.

Ambassador Nimisha Madhvani, Uganda’s High Commissioner, expressed her support, stating, “The High Commission is proud to host such initiatives that forge lasting impacts through shared vision and united effort.”

Eye Health Africa CEO, Primrose Magala, showcased the campaign’s commitment through her work combining clinical excellence and community engagement to ensure vulnerable populations receive care.

Dr. Innocent Ayesiga shared achievements from Ubora Foundation Africa, saying, “We have trained over 54 healthcare workers, well beyond our initial target, and introduced neonatal eye screening at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, creating a sustainable healthcare system.”

Moses Mulimira, Global Health Partnerships Diaspora Engagement Advisor and Uganda UK Health Foundation In-country Manager, praised the campaign’s role in linking Moorfields NHS Foundation Trust with Ugandan health institutions. He added, “When global partnerships meet local priorities, lives are transformed, preventable blindness no longer has to steal the future of Uganda’s children.”

The campaign will fundraise by climbing Africa’s highest peaks, including Mount Stanley, aiming to finance cataract camps, diagnostics, and clinician training. Supporters gathered in London to pledge their commitment to preventing childhood blindness and empowering sustainable eye care across Uganda.