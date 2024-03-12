The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) has rallied the regional, district and city coordinators from various parts of the country to ensure the membership of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) grows more than the current number as the party gears for the mass registration and update exercise which begins this week.

The exercise which is scheduled to run for five days from Wednesday, March 13th to Sunday 17th, March 2024, is aimed at weaving out the non-existent members (who probably might have deceased or left the party to join the opposition), updating details of the current members and registering new ones into the Yellow Book.

This, according to the party secretariat, is a fundamental activity in the roadmap to its internal elections and the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

While speaking at the capacity building meeting held on Monday, March 11, at ONC offices in Kyambogo, President Museveni’s Senior Political Advisor and head of ONC, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo hailed the coordinators for the continuous mobilization efforts which has massively doubled the party support and its popularity right from grassroots to the national level.

In the run-up to the week’s main activity, Hajjat Namyalo urged the coordinators to ensure that the membership of the party grows more than the current status as this will demonstrate and validate the efforts they have consciously invested in within their jurisdictions.

To this effect, the SPA and Chief Muzzukulu tasked each of the district and city coordinators to ensure that they have at least 10 new members from every village at the end of the registration exercise for purposes of sampling and data analysis.

For example, from the 72000 villages/zones across the country, the SPA expects to have 720,000 new NRM supporters registered in the Yellow Book at the conclusion of the exercise on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

A step-by-step guide on the NRM Registration and Update Exercise

Starting March 13th, 2024, a member of the NRM will just need to go to their NRM village office or designated location where the exercise is taking place and meet with their respective party registrars to present their details.

Upon receipt of the member details, the registrar will proceed to update the details or amend as presented in the NRM Yellow Book, which then certifies the member as a bonafide NRM cadre and eligible for the party’s electoral activities and the national elections at large.

Upon conclusion of the registration exercise on 17th March 2024, the display of the new register will take place in all the 72000 villages in the country.

“On the final date (17th March 2024), all villages around the country will hold the Baraza to ascertain the details entered in the village register, this will help confirm that these are bonafide registered members in the ruling party, ” said Dr Tanga at the launch of the exercise last month.

Between March 19 and 24, Dr Tanga said the party shall call for expression of interest and nominate candidates for the party structures at the village and cell level and between arch 25 and 26, campaigns will be organized in every village.

“On March, 27, the party shall have polling and announcement of results of party structures at village level and on April, 5, the compiling of the register will start at the parish level, and on 12, a compilation of the voters register and polling of party structures will take place at sub-county and town council levels,” he stated.

The exercise will continue at municipal and city division levels on April, 16, district and city levels on April, 19 whereas between April, 20 and 30, will be for compilation of the register and sending final results to the party secretariat.”