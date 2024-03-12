Between June 2022 and January 2023, as the nation struggled to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic crisis, a group of selfish politicians sitting at OPM were scheming on how to share the Mabati meant for the drought-hit Karamoja region.

All was well with their scheme until an Internal Security Organisation (ISO) investigation leaked the scheme to the media, given the fact that the initial revelation pinned the two Ministers for Karamoja as the culprits, we later learned that the scheme involved a bigger team of politicians and the public servants who shared the loot.

The President came out talking tough and furious, assuring the nation that he wielded the last card, which is political authority. The nation jubilated saying finally we were about to witness blood oozing out of the slaughterhouse but alas nothing to date, that promise died, and we were left with speculations of what his next move was.

This comes with President Museveni’s signature strengths which are patience and tolerance, notwithstanding; the same is proving to be his biggest weakness. Maybe the president has forgotten that he is no longer dealing with bush war comrades who have the same vision of fighting for the liberation of Uganda and Africa.

If the president had acted on the Mabati scandal in time and people lost jobs, we wouldn’t be in the state we are today; some of the people who participated in the Mabati scandal are the ones being named today for the misuse of the parliamentary finances.

People are now taking advantage of the president’s patience and tolerance to dis-abuse him, this level of impunity has never been witnessed in the history of the NRM government, and we have had scandals that saw senior NRM cadres booked into Luzira with less magnitude, what is the president waiting for to swing the axe this time round?

Mwenda’s argument that the Speaker’s misuse of taxpayer’s monies in billions of Shillings was either sanctioned or turned a blind eye by the president is the pure work of a spin doctor. What Mwenda is trying to do is divert the attention of the public from the Speaker and heap it on the president knowing that if the blame is heaped on the president those in the inner circle of the NRM party expressing anguish over the matter will start to trade carefully.

President Museveni has deflated very many opposition politicians both in parliament and out of parliament did he have to swindle billions from parliamentary coffers like we are witnessing today? Mwenda at one point shoots himself in the foot, saying the officer who has been disbursing these monies to buy off the opposition has bought herself several buildings around Kampala.

Is the buying of these buildings by Among also a profit venture for the president? Mwenda kindly don’t drag the president into this madness, and let those who have been enjoying the loot answer to their crimes, the president has been around for some time and he has state machinery at his disposal to utilize rather than doing this shoddy operation.

And to you Mr President, we gave you the benefit of the doubt with your fishers cabinet, it has proved to you that it has been more troubling to you and the nation at large, and your patience and tolerance are proving to be more detrimental than useful at this point, we don’t want to witness an angry population taking to the streets over a matter you could have easily solved by sorting out the lacuna in your government.

Mr President, the Uganda Revenue Authority is fighting with the business communities to collect taxes, it is a vote of no confidence, in their hard work, notwithstanding the Bazzukulu who are braving the tough economic times to pay taxes for them to hear that someone else is dancing kalipiso with the taxes from their sweat.

The writer is an Analyst and communications specialist

fmagomu@gmail.com