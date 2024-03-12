The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu has reiterated the importance of integration of Africa to address the challenges faced by the Continent.

This was during an interface with a delegation of students and members of faculty from the Kenya Defence Forces Defence Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) – Karen, Course 39-2023/24, who are in Uganda for a study tour that was held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

Lt Gen Elwelu observed that Africa has all the necessary resources, both natural and human, required to achieve its goals. He noted that regional integration is crucial towards achieving regional security, which is essential for the prosperity of the people of Africa.

He appreciated the delegation for choosing Uganda as their study destination and underlined the cordial relationship between Uganda and Kenya which have a common purpose of ensuring peace, stability and the socio-economic transformation of their citizens.

The head of the Kenya Defence Forces delegation, Colonel Stephen Sabila Kapkory said that their visit aims to equip the students with knowledge and information on military and security operations.

In attendance were, the Chief of Personnel and Administration Brig Gen James Kinalwa, Chief of Logistics and Engineering Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba, Brig Gen Fred Twinamasiko, Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo and Senior UPDF Officers.