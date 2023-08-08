Kigulu South Member of Parliament, Honorable Milton Muwuma has dismissed reports in the media that he pulled the trigger at a church fundraising in Bugiri over the weekend.

It had earlier been reported that the MP was prompted to fire live bullets after a scuffle with members of the public at Nsango church of Uganda fundraising in Buluguyi.

Muwuma, according to reports was at the function to represent Hon Kasule Lumumba who had allegedly been invited as Chief Guest.

Muwuma, however, denies ever being invited to the function by the former NRM SG, rather clarifying he was there in response to a comrades call by District Woman Member of Parliament, Agnes Taaka.

Muwuma’s account effectively collaborates those of Taaka and Mr Mulumba Geoffrey, the Chairman of the Organising committee of the fundraising under contestation.

Taaka states that indeed, she invited Muwuma to Bugiri as a friend contrary to reports circulating to the effect that he was invited by Hon Kasule Lumumba. And indeed, Geoffrey Mulumba who chaired the committee that organised the fundraising told us that Hon Taaka, and not Lumumba, was the Guest of Honor.

On the alleged shooting incident, Muwuma says there was completely nothing like that. He says the function was a great success save for a small scuffle they encountered on the way to the fundraising venue where they were attacked by a stone throwing mentally impaired man. Muwuma explains that as they approached Buluguyi Trading Center, the vehicle belonging to Chairman Mr Mulumba was targeted and hit with a stone, smashing the windscreen in the process. He was following behind and they only stopped about 300 meters away from the attack without any cross fighting involving shooting.

He also dispelled allegations there was any sort of scuffle at the church as reported in the media. He says the function was a complete success and the guests were rewarded with various gifts including himself who was the Chief auctioneer who took home two chickens. This account is closely collaborated by both Chairman Mulumba and Agnes Taaka.

Clarifying on the ambiguity on the source of iron sheets donated for the church construction, MP Taaka outrightly debunked the falsehood that they were given to her by Lumumba, insisting she bought the same in Busoga contrary to reports they were secured off those intended for Karamoja under the OPM.

LC V Chair,Mulumba attributed the negative publicity to the animosity propagated in the district by Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany who he accuses of fanning fights for his political benefit. He denied there was a single mention of Kasule Lumumba name at the function in Buluguyi, faulting whoever wants to drag an innocent person like her into such wars.

Below is Hon Muwuma’s statement on the incident in detail;

The Alleged Gunfire Against Honourable Milton Muwuma Mp Kigulu South CONSTITUENCY Revealed

This serves to clear the falsehoods published by Watchdog ( online Based media) that Honourable Muwuma Milton Mp KIGULU SOUTH CONSTITUENCY opned gunfire at the fundraisers in Nsango Buluguyi in Bugiri district on 06, August, 2023.

Too the report spread another lie that Honourable Muwuma Milton had gone to represent Honourable Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba . The reality stands that Honourable Muwuma had gone to bugiri to accompany Hon Agness Taaka Wejuli who is the woman member of parliament Bugiri District in a fundraising at Nkaiza church of Uganda where they later procceeded to another fundraising that had been organized in Nsango, where the small encounter happened. Further, it should be noted that the encounter was not at the fundraising venue, though it was a few meters away . The encounter was not as intense as the watchdog reported. The fact was ; a man whose details are not yet known stoned and smashed the windscreen of a vehicle that carried Hon. Taaka, the chairperson LC5 Mr Mulumba Kasajja and the chairperson NRM Bugiri district Mr Mutumba. The car stopped and the suspect who stonned it took off in the nearby bushes.

Behind the stonned car was that of honourable Muwuma which was neither attacked nor interrupted in any way.

There are allegations that the stonning of the chairman’ vehicle could be a stuant organized by opposition leaders to malice and turnish the image of the current smooth leadership.

However, all the day activities that started with consultations from the local leaders and both the fundraisings were successful as Hon. Taaka bought 100 pieces of iron sheets for Nkaiza COU the church on her own money unlike the lie that she picked them from Hon. Kasule Lumumba. Later at Nsango, she pledged 100 pices of ironsheets.

The masses were very delighted as they even appreciated their leaders with gifts like eggs, hens, watermelon among others.

The prayer is that the police should interest itself in investigations for the suspect to be brought to books to prevent such scandals in the future.