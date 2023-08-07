Ugandan youths who identify themselves as “Bazzukulu Ba Museveni” will on September 08, 2023, hold a mega birthday for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to celebrate his new age, life and achievements as Uganda’s leader.

This event is organized by the Bazzukulu in conjunction with the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Kyambogo.

It will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala with their main celebrant H.E Museveni whom they call Jjajja, according to Hakim Kyeswa the head online Media at ONC.

The 79th Birthday Celebrations will run under the theme; “Developing the culture of entrepreneurship in youths, women and communities,” and will coincide with “Omalako Jajja, Tova KuMain 2026 and beyond” grand launch, a campaign asking President Museveni to return for another political term at the helm of Uganda’s Presidency.

Thousands of Youth Government officials, ministers, politicians, businessmen, and musicians among others are expected to turn up for the fete, with lots of food, drinks and entertainment all day.

“This is aimed mainly at celebrating the life of our beloved president, his achievements as a person for this nation and on that day bazzukulu will interact with their Jjajja freely” Kyeswa added.