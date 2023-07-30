The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) – Luwero district administration inaugurated the County leader Sheik Swaibu Kande for Luwero Muslim County at Bukasa Luweero Sub-County.

The function was honored by several political leaders including the Hon. Kirabo Agnes who is a Youth Representative for Central Region, and Mr Muyambi Moses Deputy RDC Nakaseke District among others.

The Office of the National Chairman Manager was represented by the NRM – Central Executive Committee member Gadaffi Nassur – who is also the NRM – flag bearer for Katikamu North.

Gadaffi informed the gathering that, the time for the general elections will be in 2026 but at the moment all are duty-bound to support the community for socio-economic transformation.

He added that the Islamic faith teaches people to be hard working but without land which is a prime factor of production, the teachings are constrained and promised to organize community engagements to sensitise them more about land issues.

Luwero district is among those where land conflicts between the landlords and Bibanja owners are highly registered, which has contributed to unemployment since peasants especially the Bibanja owners can not take on investments in agriculture to fight poverty for fear of eviction.

The Office of the National Chairman is charged with several concentration areas among which is to strongly contribute towards ending the eviction of Bibanja owners as directed by the National Chairman – NRM / President of the Republic of Uganda HE YK Museveni.

Mr Gadaffi applauded sheik Swaib Kande for being a receptive leader to all individuals with different political and ideological affiliations.

He promised to ensure that, all the support needed from the NRM government shall be provided to transform the Muslim community into securing their future through shared prosperity as objected by the NRM manifesto 2021- 2026.

Sheik Kande appreciated the Office National Chairman manager for the generosity and good collaboration maintained with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

He pledged to work with all political organizations to foster the socio-economic transformation of Muslims, in general using government programs that line with Islamic teachings.