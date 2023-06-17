Heads of Diplomatic missions for the; Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea HE Ri Hung Guk, the United Republic of Tanzania HE Lucas Mayanga, and the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Majid Saffar in Uganda; made an impromptu visit to the Office of the National Chairman- NRM at Kyambogo to extend prayers for the President of the Republic of Uganda HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is undergoing treatment for Covid 19.

The Covid 19 attack on HE Museveni caused fear and panic among Ugandans especially Bazukulu most of whom have never seen the President on sick leave. Bazukulu and well-wishers organized prayers this week on 14/6/2023 at the ONC – Headquarters in Kyambogo. Clerics from the inter-religious council led the prayers.

The Diplomatic corps were welcomed by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye the head of the Office of the National Chairman. Besides the prayers and best wishes for the President, Hajjati and the diplomats discussed several issues, especially on the development and economic empowerment of Bazzukulu.

Their excellencies pointed out the significance of HE YK Museveni for not only the growth and development of Uganda but the major role he plays not only in Africa but the World over.