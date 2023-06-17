The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels yesterday attacked Lhubirira secondary school, in Mpondwe, Kasese and killed 25 students.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga the terrorist attack happened last night, 2kms from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border

A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,”Enanga said.

“Also recovered are 8 victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital.”

The Police mouthpiece added that a hot pursuit by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the police is ongoing, towards Virunga national park.

“We do offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have been killed, and offer our prayers and thoughts to those who have been wounded. More details will be availed in due course.”