A tragic incident occurred on the evening of June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm in Hara Cell, Katagata Parish, Mayanga Sub-county, Mitooma District, leading to the untimely demise of an eight-year-old boy. The incident was promptly reported to the police by Tumuheirwe Herbert, 43, the manager of Mutaka Mines.

Tugume Kenneth, 40, a miner employed at Zeng 2 Mining Company was arrested over the incident that led to the death of Samuel Nuwagaba.

According to reports, on June 14, while Tugume Kenneth and his colleagues were engaged in cutting eucalyptus trees in the forest, a group of children approached the area to collect firewood. In response, the suspect and his associates allegedly chased the children away. Tragically, the suspect and his colleagues were unaware that the young victim had reentered a nearby dense bush just as they felled a tree. The falling tree fatally struck Nuwagaba, causing severe injuries.

Following the incident, Samuel was immediately rushed to Doctor’s Case Clinic in Ishaka for medical attention. Despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 11 pm.

The Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, SP Marcial Tumusiime, confirmed that an official police inquiry has been initiated, with reference number SD 05/14/06/2023 at the Mayanga Police Post and subsequently CRB 390/2023 at Mitooma Central Police Station.

A team of detectives, led by D/ASP Nabeta Robert, the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with the district Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO), visited the crime scene. They meticulously examined and documented the area before conveying Samuel’s body to KIU Hospital Ishaka mortuary for a postmortem examination.

SP Tumusiime emphasized that investigations into the matter are still ongoing, as authorities seek to gather all pertinent information and evidence related to the incident.