It’s always been said that in politics, one can never be sure who their enemies for tomorrow will be. The statement has proven real in Uganda, especially throughout the NRM span in power. Men and women who have spoken in tongues of how Museveni is Uganda’s problem and often characterized those he works with as eviler than satan have turned allies overnight, backtracking on what they had consistently preached. In this bracket falls prominently, people like Beatrice Anywar, Speaker Anita Among, IGG Betti Kamya, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Minister Joyce Mabbosa Ssebugwawo and Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao.

This is, however, not exclusivity for the government side. The opposition has equally been grappling with the issue of unreliable allies for some time. Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) is currently undergoing its most complex high-profile leaders fall as suspicions grow over President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s keen interest in gaining control of the party the way he did Democratic Party(DP)

It’s no longer a secret that the party’s father figure and four-time Presidential hopeful, Rtd. Col Doctor Kizza Warren Kifefe Besigye has bitterfelllen out with his long-time ally and confidant, Nathan Nandala Mafaabi who is reportedly accused of hobnobbing with the ruling side in recent months.

Over the last couple of years, there have been unsubstantiated reports that Museveni has been vigorously trying to snatch the Budadili West Lawmaker from FDC’s nose, a fact that Besigye and other leaders in the party are very well aware of. These reports have, however, gathered more steam in the recent months much to Besigye’s discomfort.

Nandela, it’s widely been reported, is on Muaeveni’s wish list for the new Governor of the Central Bank, a position that has conspicuously remained vacant since the death of holder, Tumusiime Mutebile over a year ago. Recent speculations have had it that the veteran politician is also being considered to replace ageing Minister Kasaija at Finance, with Museveni’s axe hovering over the long-serving minister over his involvement in the Mabaati scandal.

Mandela has also been flushing loads of cash in the activities of FDC, money information on its source has alluded to technocrats at Najjanankumbi.

Still pain g over Museveni’s 2016 post-election over finishing off opposition by 2021, Besigye has chosen to fly back onto the battlefield to save the party he has lived his last two decades building from fall g into the hands of his perennial political form Museveni. Intelligence has alerted the former Museveni Personal Physician that his former boss plans to push Nandala to the top of the party in the forthcoming internal elections before the man from Bugisu formally hands it over to him just like DP’s Nobert Mao did last year.

Internal sources have intimated to us that Besigye has been sternly determined to fend off this plot even when it entails losing a long-time friend in Nandala.

In so doing, the veteran soldier has lined up Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Kiira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, former Kawempe North MP, Munyagwa Mubarack, among others, to spearhead what he refers to as efforts to liberate Najjanankumbi from possibly being hijacked by the government side.

Lukwago, it’s reported, is being fronted by the Besigye faction to challenge incumbent Patrick Amuriat Obo who surprisingly is loyal to Nandala, for the presidency of the party. Lukwago is still said to be favoured by the man from Rwakabengo to challenge Museveni in the forthcoming elections. Uganda will then go after Nandala’s Secretary General position with Nandala lined up for the Secretary of Women’s affairs among others.

Nandala on the other hand is majorly banking on Patrick Amuriati, Sam Biriggwa, and Muhinda as torchbearers in his efforts to kick Besigye into forced retirement once and for all.