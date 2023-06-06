President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday received and held discussions with Tanzania’s former First Lady, Mama Maria Nyerere at State Lodge-Nakasero.

During the meeting, the President appreciated Mama Maria for attending Nyerere Beatification Prayer Day at Namugongo Catholic Shrine which takes place every year on 1st June.

Mama Maria Nyerere who champions the beatification cause has made it a point to come to Namugongo every year, invoking the intercession of the Ugandan Martyrs who were canonised as saints by the Catholic Church in 1964.

The former First Lady attended the meeting along with her delegation and a number of issues concerning mutual interests were discussed.

The former President of Tanzania Mwalimu Julius Nyerere who died on 14th October 1999 at 77 years of age, passed the first step to sainthood when he was declared a servant of God in 2006.

Since 2009, the faithful have held the Mass at Namugongo a day ahead of the Martyrs Day celebrations, with the congregation praying for the beatification cause of Nyerere.

Pilgrims trek from Tanzania to honour this day. Nyerere’s family is always represented in such prayers by Mama Maria Nyerere.