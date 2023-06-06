Police in Butaleja district, Eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which an enrolled nurse vanished after missing out on the shortlist for a job interview in Butaleja Local Government.

Scovia Namatala, a resident of Busolwe Ward in Busolwe Town Council has been missing since May, 28.

She is an enrolled nurse attached to Busolwe Hospital where she has served since 2013.

Having attained further education, Namatala set out to be elevated at the job but her relentless efforts have remained futile.

Last month, she was among the applicants who sought to enrol as Senior Nursing officers but her name did not make it to the shortlist which was released on 26. May.

According to a senior staff member at Busolwe Hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity, Namatala worked the fateful day of Sunday 28th and handed over the keys before signing off at around 11 pm.

Neighbours were, however, alarmed by the crying children in the house and called the police who opened the house only to find two children locked up.

A search conducted discovered a suicide note wherein the nurse vented her frustration at the failure to get a promotion after serving diligently for over a decade. She asks officials of the District Local Government to provide her family with answers in case something happens to her before signing off with a Rest in Peace initial.

“More than ten years of service with added qualifications, no promotion! I can’t even be shortlisted for an interview. Why? Why? Why? Butaleja Local Government, give my people answers. RIP.” reads the note.

Ms Hajira Namagogwe, the Resident District Commissioner(RDC) for Butaleja confirmed the disappearance of Namataka and revealed that security has taken on the case with a kin interest.

” I am aware of the disappearance of the nurse and all security agencies are actively investigating the incident to establish more facts and establish her whereabouts.

The RDC also called for calm and appealed to any member of the general public who may have any helpful information that may lead to finding the missing nurse to come found to aid in the investigations.

Similarly, a group of activists have announced a peaceful demonstration against the Butaleja District Service Commission over massive allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of workers in the district.

Led by former Bunyole West MP candidate, Moses Lyada, residents claim that the impunity of the district service has reached a point where it can no longer be tolerated.

The RDC has, however, appreciated their concern but advised them to stick to peaceful channels while addressing the matter other than demonstrations and violence.

” As our policy, we always welcome information on corruption from the public and this is not an exception. We are willing to intervene as long as proper channels are followed by concerned groups by seeking our intervention through presenting evidence to help in investigating such cases.