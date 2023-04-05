Sembabule District woman MP Mary Begumisa has donated seeds to farmers to help them during this rainy season.

She also donated chairs 778 chairs to 31 villages in Kawanda sub County which will help the residents especially during the times when they get together, as one of the plans to implement the promises she made during campaigns.

She also donated UGX 13M in cash to comprehensive SS in Matete sub-county in her efforts to improve the quality of education in Sembabule.

Speaking to councilors of Kawanda Sub county on Tuesday, Begumisa said she now wants to see Sembabule also shine as other developed areas, adding that everything she promised during her election campaign will ensure that she fulfills it.

On the issue of seeds, Hon. Begumisa said that she wants to ensure that all the people have enough food for their home consumption and even to earn money to educate their children and support their families.

She added that chairs are going to be distributed to every village in Sembabule and each village is going to get 25 chairs, the project will cost more than 400 million.

He also recently donated a tractor that will help farmers in the area to improve agriculture and food processing.

Buwanda leaders praised MP Begumisa, and thanked her for standing in parliament amidst the passage of the Homosexuality Bill which they said if signed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni would help save the country from destruction.