General Muhoozi Keinerugaba has described the report by State owned newspaper-New Vision that his camp has agreed to back President Yoweri Museveni in the 2026 presidential polls as fake, baseless and misleading.

New Vision reported on Wednesday, 1 that General Muhhozi’s team had held a fruitful discussion with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Vice Chairman Alhajji Moses Kigongo and the Party’s Secretary General Richard Todwong where the group agreed to pull the fuse out of their intended presidential challenge in the next general elections.

The New Vision also showed Muhoozi Project chief crusader, Balaam Barugahara exchanging friendly pleasantries after what was reported as a discussion on the contentious matter.

However, through Kassanda County MP David Kabanda who speaks for the group as per an announcement by the first son late last year, the report is misleading and deceptive for there was no such a discussion in their interaction with the party leadership.

“The General public should be informed that @newvisionwire’s headline is not only misleading but deceptive and Sponsored. No such discussion happened when our team met Hajji Kigongo, SG Todwong and Dr Tanga Odoi. Kindly treat it with all contempt it deserves.” Kabanda tweeted.

General Muhoozi is soj to President Museveni, 78 who has been in power since 1986. By the time the next elections are held in 2026, he will have led the East African Country for a record forty years at 81.

There have been loud voices from mainly youth supporters of the government calling calling the retirement of General Museveni to facilitate a transition to the young generation.

Proponents of the Muhoozi agenda like David Kabanda, Andrew Mwenda, Balaam Barugahara, among others have reasoned that the NRM revolution that started in the 1970s is at a stage where it badly requires the injection of fresh energy and that giving way for the young people would be the best reward Museveni can ever gift the country.

The debate on succession has often degenerated into deadly verbal clashes between pro Museveni and pro Muhoozi camps. General Kahinda Otafire who is also the Minister of Internal Affairs has loudly castigated the young son of Kaguta as being incapable of leading the country by rubbishing the ” standby generator” narrative as a ” dysfunctional generator,” rather calling for the continuation under Museveni.