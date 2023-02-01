The Minister In-Charge of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has commended the leadership of Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery for turning the institution into a centre of excellence.

“I commend you for the excellent work you are doing,” Hon. Babalanda remarked.

To say this, the Minister was presiding over as the Chief of Guest at the inauguration and swearing-in of the new Governing Council of the Nursing School in Jinja, today.

The Oath of the new Council was administered by the Jinja City Chief Magistrate Okumu Jude.

Hon. Babalanda also urged the leaders of the the Nursing School to use their positions to come up with ideas that can take the institution to another level.

“When you are given the responsibility to manage a big school such as this one; its should not be about the position you have attained, but to come up with ideas that can take the institute to another level,” she said, adding, “But you can only succeed when you have a focused, principled and far-sighted governing council.”

The Minister further appealed to the new governing council to read and understand the vision, mission and objectives of Jinja School of Nurses and Midwifery- so that they can serve well.

“I ask you to work hard to add on what you have found here and not to deduct from it.Fight to grow the account and properties of the school so you are remembered for the good works you did,” Hon. Babalanda added.

“This school is a breeding ground for leaders in the education sector. Hajat Safina Musene was here as Principal. She is now a Commissioner at the Ministry of Education and Sports. The current Principal, Madam Mebra Mulabiza should also be supported to excel so that after here she can be deployed at national level.”

Hon. Babalanda also requested the Minister and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports to double their support to this school so that it can expand.

“Being one of the oldest and biggest nursing schools the school should be assisted to expand.

I congratulate the new governing council. I appeal to all members to study well their roles so you guide this school to higher ground including transforming into a Nursing University,” she asserted.

On the other hand, the Minister applauded the Principal of the institution for instilling commendable discipline into the students.

“For the time I have been Minister we have not had any indiscipline cases or stories or even negative intelligence from this school. Yet this is a national school where many actors could have interests,” she said.

“A nursing student that will graduate into an excellent healthcare provider is assessed from the way they act and behave while still at nursing school.”

Hon. Babalanda also told students that the health sector is more competitive with limited job openings following government’s decision to improve the pay for scientists in the country so they should aim at creating their own jobs by starting private facilities or innovation centers where the public can pay for their services.

“Do not however, think of dropping out of your courses and rushing to the Middle East for quick cleaning jobs. These quick jobs cannot compare to what you would become or even earn if you qualified well in nursing school,” the Minister noted.

“You should be keen at preserving yourselves against the deadly HIV/AIDS. The medical student or medical worker should be the first to know the dangers of AIDS. Yet I know of some medical students who were not keen and they contracted the disease rendering their lives and future destroyed. Please be our AIDS ambassadors in this school by spearheading the campaign against the disease through your interactions with patients and colleagues.”

The School Principal, Ms. Mebra Mulabiza lauded the former Governing Council members for the work well done during their tenure. She said a lot of achievements were realized among which include the purchase of a new school double cabin vehicle which was also launched by Hon. Babalanda during the event.

“Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery has always been at the apex in training desirable quality Nurses and Midwives for national and international service delivery. With the new leadership, the institution anticipates to move to greater heights within its operational mandate,” Ms. Mulabiza assured the Minister.

She also requested Hon. Babalanda to connect the Nursing school to partnership opportunities with various development partners to support the institution with infrastructure for accommodation so as to ably accommodate the population demand for training and skilling.

On her part, Ms. Ssenyonga Lydia, the new Chairperson of Governing Council of Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery thanked the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Education and Sports for the continued financial and technical support towards the institution’s infrastructure development.

“As the 7th Governing Council, we pledge total commitment and stewardship in ensuring sustainable, focused and strategic development of this institution in line with our strategic development plan and government’s Vision 2040,” Ms. Ssenyonga said.

“We are committed to a more stronger collaboration with your Office (Office of Minister for Presidency) and partners that come to your notice and pray that you have Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery as your first choice of referral and good thoughts for partnerships with development agencies, projects, individuals of good will and equipment donations for clinical skilling,”she added.

ENDS