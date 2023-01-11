As things stand, Junior Lands Minister Persis Namuganza- the new Queen of war from the East looks headed for yet another battle victory with attempts to censure her gradually losing steam when it had earlier looked like an absolute certainty.

Namuganza’s woes stem from her alleged involvement in the “fraudulent” give away of the contested Nakawa Naguru land as per reports from Parliament.

She however accuses Annet Anitah Among- the Speaker of Parliament for witchhunting her for purposes of settling settling personal vendetta with her.

A select Committee established by Parliament to investigate the claims against her had found her guilty of disrespecting the prestigious institution and asked her to apologise to the House. The Princess from Busoga, however stuck to her guns that it necessitated almost the entire House including PM Robinah Musafir Nabbanja to convince her.

” And if I have offended anybody in this House, I ask for forgiveness” Is that even an apology? Maybe.

As many members who badly needed to see the ‘arrogant’ minister taste the axe were still gnashing their teeth in furry that their fish had easly slipped back into the pond almost easily, the opportunity returned ASAP. Namuganza was not yet done.

” I intend to present a motion to this House in the near future about the fraudulent marriage of Honorable Anitah Among and Hon. Moses Magogo….” and this seemed to reverberate in all the corners of the Parliament, followed by uproars of both disbelieve and acclamation from dumbfounded members.

This time, Among, as Namuganza insisted was behind all the mayhem, was certainly not going to let the undisciplined Museveni girl off the hook so easily. And The censure fever gripped the House almost instantly. All this happened so fast as the President and chairman of the ruling NRM Party was away on official duties in the US at the African leaders summit.

The process that seemed to move at breakneck speed had collected over 200 signatures from members before Christmas break. This tickled the adrenaline of both haters and lovers alike.

The move kept many members guessing on which side to identify themselves as it gradually started appearing apparent that Namuganza could have a strong force backing her in efforts to dare the unbeatable woman from Teso. These answers were, however soon answered upon the return of President Museveni from the US.

Invited for a church fundraising in Bikamsimbi, the President instead delegated the embattled minister with whom he sent 50 million Shillings as his contribution. This spelt doom to the censure efforts. Members of slowly started isolated pro censure counterparts and the only hope the love remained with was the backing of the Speaker.

At a press brief at the Media Center, Government spokesperson Dr Chistopher Baryomunsi tore into Among in a veiled attack by referring to the war with Namuganza as a petty issue of personal grudges between the two leaders. He further noted that arrangements were undergoing to have the two leaders dialogue over the impasse. As usual, Namuganza outrightly turned down the proposal to dialogue with people whom she referred to as criminals, rather preferring a settlement from courts of law where she had already thought redress.

And that seemed to draw the last nail in the coffin of the censure. The matter was expected to form the first business of the House in the new year but was scrapped off the order paper with no explanation. Latest updates on the same have reported a resolution by the ruling party’s supreme decision making organ CEC to withdraw the motion from the once and settle the matter once and for all. This would be a resounding victory for Namuganza, yet another of the many battles she has fought to keep herself at the top.

The matter is however projected to have far reaching ramifications on the leadership of Among and Tayebwa in the House. For the first time in a decade, it had looked like Parliament would enjoy the prospect of having cordial relationship between the Speaker and her Deputy, something g that had last been seen during the time of Kiwanuka Ssekandi and Rebecca Kadaga as Speaker and Deputy Speaker from 2001 to 2011.

The duo of Among and Tayebwa had looked invincible, often credited for uniting the House and managing opposition in Parliament to quash their characteristic stubbornness that had adversely affected government business in the recent past.

Namuganza’s strike comes at a time when almost all MPs had concluded she was unopposable and that keeping in the good books of the Bukedea Woman MP was the safest way to survive politically. This was evident when Mityana Municipality MP, earlier targeted by Among over indiscipline and deposed from the position of Commissioner of Parliament, was seen hobnobbing with the same tormerntor as the House voted to replace Speaker emeritus Jacob Oulanyah in April last year.

This could, however, indicate a new down where members could have realised that the Among leadership can also be tasked to account for their actions.

As for Namuganza, her clique at Parliament is projected to expand tenfold after establishing herself as the new “undefeatable” and a darling of the fountain of honor.