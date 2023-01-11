The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga yesterday presented to President YKMuseveni an award for outstanding leadership and commitment towards the protection and conservation of the environment.

Rt. Hon. Kadaga, who led Uganda’s delegation at the COP27 meeting which was the 27th conference of parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change described the recognition as “A big honour and motivation for Uganda to continue on the issues of climate change.”

The international recognition speaks volumes on the President’s unwavering commitment to protect the environment at all costs lest mother nature will occasionally its revenge upon humanity. The President has severally issued statements and warned the public against destroying the environment for human activity and called upon Ugandans to focus on fighting environmental degradation which is a big danger to human existence. He wants communities living around rivers and lakes to leave protection zones of 100 metres and 200 metres, respectively, in order to protect the integrity of the fragile ecosystems.

In a presidential directive issued in February last year, district leaders led by Resident District Commissioners were tasked to lead the fight against encroachment on wetland areas. As such, campaigns have been, and continue being carried out to sensitise the public on the dangers of destroying these natural endowments. The President has persistently advocated for the safe usage of wetlands so as to benefit the ecosystem while facilitating economic development at the same time.

Farmers who have for long relied on swamps for their crop cultivation has gradually been encouraged to leave peacefully, allowing them ample time to harvest their crops from.last season as they prepare for alternative avenues to make a living. Activities such as fish farming, Agro Forestry have been advanced as more viable alternatives that leave no harm to the environment.

Reforestation and Afforestation are also key government programs under the National Forestry Authority aimed at safeguarding the environment. Seedlings have been provided to prospective agro forestry farmers alongside specific endeavours to conserve particular tree spices. There have also been enhanced endeavours to resettle the people who have illegally set up dwellings in forest reserves, and punitive measures put in place to combat porching of animals in game parks and reserves.

The efforts above have however been met with sharp resistance at times, majorly due to undue influence from politicians. These, desperately try to project the endeavours as mistreatment of the people, oftentimes disregarding g the catastrophe the undirected usage of these natural treasures would have upon the country. Now that the President’s efforts have found a big fan in the international community, all players should use it as an inspiration to walk with their heads up as they sell the recommendations of the President to the wanainchi. The safety of our country in face of the challenge of global warming should be a priority for all. We need to resoundingly remind ourselves that the unchecked usage of wetlands, encroachment on our green cover, failure to protect our water resources, among others, will only leave us with a dry innehabitable County, or flooding and unable to sustain life. Will downplay the ability of our land to produce food and hence leave us with a sick and dying people.

The earlier we collectively realised that we are sitting on a time bomb the better.

The writer is the Deputy RDC for Gulu District.