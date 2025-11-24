President Yoweri Museveni, represented by Prime Minister Emeritus Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi has officially unveiled the Karamoja Peace and Technology University (KAPATU) project at a colourful ceremony which took place on November 23rd, 2025, at Losilang, North Division, Kotido Municipality.

The unveiling of the project marks a historic milestone for education, peacebuilding, and socio-economic transformation in the Karamoja and Ateker regions.

The ceremony, which began with a Holy Mass led by Archbishop Emeritus of Gulu, Rt. Rev. John Baptist Odama, was attended by thousands of residents, leaders, cultural representatives, and development partners, signalling renewed hope for a region long affected by insecurity and underdevelopment.

Rt. Hon. Mbabazi, who is also KAPATU’s Chief International Fundraiser, informed the ceremony that President Museveni had been unable to attend the function because he had scheduled engagements in Tororo and Kisoro.

Delivering President Museveni’s message, Rt. Hon. Mbabazi reaffirmed that the government is ready to support the university. He highlighted that KAPATU aligns with national development goals, especially in enhancing peace, skills development, and industrial growth.

President Museveni noted that the proposed university will serve as a cornerstone for restoring stability and empowering the youth in Karamoja. He also emphasized that education remains the strongest antidote to poverty, violence, and social breakdown.

In his own remarks, Rt. Hon. Mbabazi commended the President for deciding to make KAPATU a Nucleus National Public University, noting that the decision secures KAPATU’s sustainability and significance not only to the people of Karamoja but also Ateker in general.

“I thank the Catholic Diocese of Kotido and Catholic Lawyers Society International [CLASI] for conceiving the idea. They sowed the seed that we are here today. As Chief International Fundraiser, I am encouraged by the progress already made. I stand ready to serve whenever and wherever because KAPATU’s goal is to become a globally recognized centre for peacebuilding, innovation and transformation” he said.

Rt. Hon. Mbabazi said that the government’s commitment to transform Karamoja is a longstanding dream dating back to the bush-war times, where transformation of this region was listed in the NRM/A 10-point program.

“Education has always been one of the most powerful tools for transformation. Karamoja today stands at a critical moment. This region holds immense natural and human potential, and yet it still faces several challenges like climate disasters, historical underinvestment in higher education, and poverty, among others,” he said, adding that KAPATU is designed as a strategic and transformative response which aligns very well with the National Development Plan and Human capital development goals.

“Above all, it reflects our national aspiration to ensure that no community is left behind. This university isn’t merely an institution of learning but an engine for regional transformation and a beacon of peace,” he said.

He said that as part of efforts to transform Karamoja, a total of over USD 200 million has already been secured to undertake two important projects in Karamoja among which includes a water project. This project, dubbed ‘KAPATU ERUPE Presidential Initiative’ seeks to channel water from Lake Bisina to Karamoja, covering all Ere [homesteads], Awi [Kraals] and Elein [trading centres] to boost agricultural production and productivity.

His remarks were met with applause from residents who hope that KAPATU will help break cycles of illiteracy and insecurity that have plagued the region for generations.

Kotido District Chairperson, Lote Paul, also commended President Museveni for championing the initiative, adding that the university reflects a strong commitment toward uplifting Karamoja’s future. He acknowledged the critical support of the Ethiopian government and other international stakeholders who collaborated on the project.

“Karamoja has suffered greatly, but this university is a beacon of hope,” Lote said. “It will significantly help in the fight against cattle rustling and open new opportunities for the people. Education and transformation go hand in hand, and we are grateful for this vision.”

A Vision for Sustainable Development

The KAPATU Project takes a holistic approach that blends formal education with peace-building, health, human rights, psychosocial support, and modern science and technology. It aims to empower youth, women, former warriors, and vulnerable households to become self-reliant contributors to regional growth.

Experts believe the integration of technical skills and peace education will address long-standing causes of conflict, including unemployment, cultural misunderstandings, and lack of economic alternatives. With Karamoja’s vast mineral deposits and livestock potential, the university is also expected to produce professionals capable of responsibly managing the region’s natural resources.

Meanwhile, Rev. Dr. Mugisha Kagume, the Deputy Executive Director of National Council for Higher Education, informed the function that the Council has already received a formal request by KAPATU for a Provisional License to start teaching. He said already, NCHE granted KAPATU Project a Letter of Interim Authority in 2024 to embark on infrastructure development, human resource mobilization and other necessary aspects. He explained that the Council is making considerations regarding the request for a Provisional License.

ABOUT KAPATU

KAPATU is a multistakeholder project involving the Catholic Dioceses of Kotido and Moroto, Catholic Lawyers Society International and government of Uganda. It was conceived in 2014 by CLASI but actualized in 2023 April at the Uganda Episcopal Conference Headquarters-Nsambya, at a ceremony presided over by H.E President Yoweri Museveni who was represented by H.E Maj. Jessica Rose Alupo Epel, the Vice President. In July 2023, a foundation stone was laid at Losilang by President Museveni who was represented by H.E the Vice President. President Museveni is KAPATU’s Founding Chancellor while VP Alupo is KAPATU’s Deputy Founding Chancellor and Chief Promoter.