Greetings to all Ugandans, especially our vibrant youth in the Busoga region! Excitement is building as the Youth Wakeup Rally Tour is set to take place across several districts in early September 2025. The tour will kick off on 3rd September in Namayingo District, continue on 5th September in Buyende District, 6th September in Kaliro District, and conclude on 7th September in Bugiri District. This is a unique opportunity for young people to engage directly with government officials and learn about programs designed to empower them.

All government officials in the Greater Busoga region are warmly invited to participate as we welcome the Minister for Youths, Rt. Hon. Minister Balaam Barugahara. During the rally, the Minister will share practical information on government programs that youth can access, including the Youth Livelihood Program and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Programme. These programs aim to provide young people with the tools, resources, and guidance they need to start income-generating activities and improve their livelihoods.

In addition to practical opportunities, the rally will focus on mindset and attitude change among youth, encouraging a positive approach to personal and community development. This is a chance to learn how to be accountable, seize opportunities, and embrace leadership and responsibility. Organizing this event in Busoga are Mr. Nabeeta Sam, serving on the Busoga Wakeup Youth NRM Mobilization Committee, as Director of Operations of PLU, and Prince Mpendo Juma Akiiki as the Coordinator. Everyone is encouraged to attend—come one, come all, and be part of this inspiring movement to energize and empower the youth of Greater Busoga!