In the turbulent lead-up to Uganda’s 2026 elections, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) faced a critical juncture in its Entrepreneurs League chairperson race—a gateway to the party’s influential Central Executive Committee (CEC). Amid allegations of electoral malpractice, including voter bribery at up to UGX 8 million per delegate and delegate sequestration in Nairobi, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni suspended the polls, paving the way for a mediated consensus that installed Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba unopposed.

While this averted immediate discord, it sidelined Sanjay Tanna, a Tororo-based entrepreneur of Indian descent whose candidacy promised to rectify longstanding imbalances in the CEC. Tanna’s withdrawal, cited due to irregularities and a lack of transparency, represents a missed opportunity to infuse the body with regional diversity and amplify the voices of Uganda’s Asian community, whose outsized economic contributions demand greater political inclusion. Tanna’s potential elevation would have first addressed the CEC’s regional skew, which heavily favors Western Uganda under Museveni’s long tenure. As a native of Tororo in the East, Tanna embodies the underrepresented Eastern voice, where economic disparities and political marginalization fuel discontent. His inclusion could have balanced the committee’s composition—currently dominated by figures like Museveni (Western) and Al Hajji Moses Kigongo (Central)—promoting equitable resource allocation and policy-making that resonates across regions.

This isn’t mere symbolism; Tanna’s grassroots support from areas like Teso and Acoli underscores his ability to unify diverse constituencies, potentially strengthening NRM’s electoral fortress in the East. By integrating an Eastern perspective, the CEC could tackle region-specific challenges, such as infrastructure deficits and agricultural innovation, fostering a more cohesive national agenda.

Equally compelling is Tanna’s role as a bridge for Uganda’s Asian population, a minority group that drives the economy yet remains politically underrepresented. Despite comprising less than 1% of the populace, Asians contribute an estimated 60-65% of tax revenues, powering sectors like manufacturing (over 900 factories), trade, agro-processing, banking, sugar, and real estate. Their resurgence post-1972 expulsion under Idi Amin has been pivotal to Uganda’s recovery, with hard work and thrift rebuilding industries from scratch.

Tanna, with over 30 years in business, exemplifies this resilience: He transformed his father’s modest shop into an empire, establishing ventures like Hudor Mineral Water factory and media outlets such as EAST FM Tororo and Teso Broadcasting, creating jobs across Eastern Uganda from Wuki to Camoja regions. His CEC presence would advocate for policies protecting and enhancing these contributions, such as improved credit access and investment incentives, ensuring minority-driven growth benefits all Ugandans.

The pros extend to tangible reforms within the Entrepreneurs League, which Tanna criticized for stagnation compared to other NRM organs. His 10-point manifesto outlined visionary steps: building cross-regional business networks for supplies and marketing, empowering youth and women entrepreneurs, and fostering skills-sharing to combat unemployment.

As a former Tororo Municipality MP (2006-2011) and philanthropist who donated hospital equipment and pledged UGX 500,000 to institutions like Oluhuje, Tanna brings proven leadership in community development. This expertise could revitalize the league, aligning it with Museveni’s wealth-creation ethos while addressing Asian-specific hurdles like historical prejudices.

Ultimately, Tanna’s exclusion perpetuates a CEC that risks alienating key demographics. His inclusion would signal inclusivity, boost economic innovation, and solidify NRM’s base through balanced representation. In a nation where commerce intersects politics, overlooking such a figure undermines sustainable progress.