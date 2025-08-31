As Uganda prepares for the 2026 general elections, tensions are building in the Lango sub-region, particularly in Lira City, where a fierce rivalry between two powerful cabinet ministers, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng Ocero (Health) and Hon. Betty Amongi Akena, (Gender, Labour and Social Development) has polarized the community.

Hon Betty Amongi Akena is the outgoing MP for Oyam South and subscribes to the opposition while Hon Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ochero is the incumbent Woman MP for Lira City which has become the epicenter of heightened political campaigns.

Disturbingly two are the only cabinet ministers from Lango in President Yoweri Museveni’s government and some people fear that after the elections, as expected in all competitive politics, one of them will lose both the MP and ministerial slot.

Many people feel this is a loss they would want to go through, instead, they want more sons and daughters of the soil to be appointed in the cabinet and other key positions like Permanent Secretaries and Commissioners which has none from the Lango sub region.

The NRM primary elections have already sparked petitions, and analysts predict that the outcome will set the tone for the general elections.

In this charged atmosphere, the Lango Paramount Chief, His Royal Highness Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, has cautioned candidates and supporters to exercise self-restraint and avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peace and unity.

Dr. Okune is also making a passionate appeal to journalists, broadcasters, and social media influencers to use their platforms responsibly and avoid sensationalizing election coverage.

“…you journalists have the power of the pen, microphones, and cameras; please use them to build bridges and enhance peace, not to blow up homes, families, or individuals…,” Dr. Okune urged.

The cultural leader’s message is being echoed by various stakeholders, including religious and civil society organizations, who emphasized that politics should focus on the welfare of the people, not violence and rivalry.

Dr. Okune also now uses the period to denounce corruption and urge the community to uphold honesty, a trait that has long been synonymous with Lango.

“…reject and denounce corruption, abuse of office, and glorification of thieves, let’s ensure that our sons and daughters appointed to public positions maintain the highest standards of integrity…”, he counsels.

The concerns about peaceful elections in Lango are reflective of a broader national anxiety. The just-concluded NRM delegates conference at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala was marred by allegations of malpractices, including voter bribery, use of fake delegates, and disputed voter registers.

The media is currently filled with disturbing images of physical confrontations and heated exchanges, with accusations and counter-accusations flying back and forth.

Commentators say these incidents point to challenging times ahead as the country heads towards the 2026 elections.

Furthermore, the increasing number of individuals vowing to stand as independent candidates signals deeper anxiety and confusion within the political landscape.

This development underscores the need for effective management of the electoral process to ensure that tensions do not escalate into violence.

As the election season approaches, the people of Lango are being reminded of the importance of peaceful coexistence and responsible leadership.

With the region’s history of conflicts and tensions, the call for peace and unity is a timely reminder of the need for calm and measured tones in the electoral process.

The Lango Cultural Institution or Tekwaro Lango continues to reiterate this message of peace and unity with owitong stressing the need for healthy political competition, free from provocative language and threatening messages that could stir emotions and destabilize the community.

As Ugandans look forward to the 2026 elections, the Lango sub-region’s experience serves as a microcosm of the broader national conversation about peace, unity, and responsible leadership.

The forthcoming general elections will give a fresh mandate to Ugandans to their leaders for the next five years 2026-2031 should not be punctuated with violence that can lead to bloodshed.

Similar messages of peace and unity are also being propagated by the religious leaders Rt Rev Prof Alfred Olwa (Diocese of Lango), Rt Rev Caesar Nina Otim (West Lango), Rt Rev Sanctus Lino Wanok (Lira catholic Diocese), Bishop Ibrahim Tom Okello (Elim Pentecostal Church), and Sheikh Yusuf Balinda, among others from the Pentecostal churches.