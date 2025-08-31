In a battle cry that resonated with the NRM’s founding principles, Hon Florence Mutyabule, Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Poverty Alleviation in the Busoga sub-region has issued a stirring call to action, urging the newly elected leaders of the ruling party to put aside their differences and rally behind President Yoweri Museveni, the party’s flagbearer, ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Using the oft-quoted maxim, “Unity Is Strength…When There Is Teamwork And Collaboration, Wonderful Things Can Be Achieved”, perfectly encapsulates the essence of Hon Florence Mutyabule’s wake- up call.

As the Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Poverty Alleviation in the Busoga sub-region, Mutyabule says negative energies and lamentations or curses will not take Busoga forward but unity of purpose.

Hon Mutyabule, while quoting from the Book of Ecclesiastes chapter 3 which says “there is time for everything…”, stressed the need for unity and reconciliation arguing that time for internal party elections is over.

“…it is important that everyone leaves behind issues of primary and CEC election-related issues and focus on canvassing votes for our well tested captain to continue on the steering wheel…” Mutyabule remarked.

Without mentioning names, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule says everyone who participated in the party internal elections should be in a position to appreciate and understand the current political and leadership dynamics and move on regardless of the results.

“…to those who did not make it, let me say it does not mean the end of the world because in every competition, including elective politics, only one person emerges as the winner…” she said, adding that in the spirit of the party unity and patriotism, there is need for reconciliation.

Hon Mutyabule also used the occasion to congratulate the newly elected leaders of the NRM Central Executive Committee, led by President Yoweri Museveni as national chairman, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo as the First Vice chairman and Rt Hon Anette Anita Among as the Vice chairperson (Female) and others.

The other newly elected leaders are Hon Calvin Echodu(eastern), Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo (Central), Salim Uhuru Saad Nsubuga (Kampala), Hon Denis Hamstrong Obua (Northern) and John Baptist Lokii (Karamoja).

League Persons positions were taken up as follows Col (Rtd) Tom Butime (Historical), Arinaitwe Rwakajara (Workers), Hajji Shafiq Mwanje (PWDs), Busingye Remina Kabugeni (Elders), Lt Moses Mushabe (Veterans), and Adrian Kobusingye took the Women’s League.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule expressed confidence in the newly elected leaders saying they are set to steer the NRM party and country to new heights under the steadfast guidance of wisdom-filled President Museveni.

She urged the team to work together and avoid pursuing personal political vendetta at those they contested with or some who did not support their leadership bids, instead leveraging their collective wisdom, dedication and vision to protect the party’s gains and rebuild a shared prosperity for all citizens.

“… we do not have to like each other or share the same perspective, for we are each unique individuals with different competencies and capabilities, yet we can work together under the principle of Unity In Diversity…,” says Mutyabule

This phrase which has its roots in ancient philosophy has now become a popular slogan for promoting multiculturalism and inclusion.

By using it at this critical period when the party is trying to come to terms with the outcomes of the internal elections, Hon Mutyabule’s call for unity, peace and reconciliation and mobilization is seen as a crucial step in ensuring the party’s continued dominance in Ugandan politics.

With the party’s history of success and President Museveni’s leadership acumen, many observers believe that the NRM party is well-positioned to retain power and continue driving the country’s development agenda.

In a related note, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule reminded leaders and residents of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to avoid preventable diseases like obesity.

A healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, she says can greatly reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve overall well-being.

She asserts that health is wealth thus underscoring the significance of a healthy Busoga in creating wealth and driving development. She says a society that prioritizes health can allocate more resources to productive endeavors fostering economic growth and prosperity.

When a society spends excessive time and resources on healthcare due to preventable diseases, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule says this can hinder economic progress. This emphasis on the importance of health as wealth should serve as a reminder for individuals and communities to prioritize healthy lifestyles and preventive measures.

Mrs. Mutyabule says a sick society that spends more time in health facilities can not get adequate time to create wealth because they are sickly and spend more resources including money to be treated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 80% of heart disease stroke and type 2 diabetes cases could be prevented through lifestyle changes and early interventions.

Chronic diseases that can be prevented through lifestyle changes and early interventions include cardiovascular disease (heart disease, stroke and hypertension), diabetes type 2, certain types of cancer such as breast, cervical and colorectal cancer.

Prevention strategies are vaccinations (staying up-to-date with recommended immunizations, adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep, among others can enhance immune function and reduce disease risk.

Experts also recommend regular health check-ups and screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and certain cancers as well as practicing good hygiene like washing hands regularly.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule says by following these and other expert guidance and adopting healthy lifestyles, people in Busoga should be able to greatly reduce on risks of developing preventable diseases and improve on overall health outcomes to engage in wealth creation activities.