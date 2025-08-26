The 3 Infantry Division of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has received a boost in sports equipment from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), ahead of the 17th Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup Tournament.

Through the Office of the Chief Warden of the Mount Elgon Conservation Area (MECA), UWA donated a set of football jerseys and balls to support the Division’s teams as they departed for the competition, which will be hosted in Masaka.

During the flag-off in Mbale City, the Deputy Commander of the 3 Infantry Division, Colonel Allan Kyangungu, welcomed the donation and praised UWA for its continued support.

Col Kyangungu pledged to strengthen cooperation in conservation efforts. “Our working relationship has been smooth and productive, which is crucial for conservation efforts.”

He encouraged the sportsmen and women to maintain discipline, cohesion, and teamwork to compete favorably during the tournament.

Mr. Matanda Richard, MECA Administrative Officer, who represented Chief Warden Samuel Amanya, highlighted the UPDF’s vital role in safeguarding Mt. Elgon. “With the support of the UPDF, the Elgon Conservation Area has recovered hundreds of hectares,” he said, assuring that UWA would continue collaborating closely with security forces to protect the park.

The partnership between the UPDF and UWA has been instrumental in anti-encroachment operations around Mt. Elgon, a critical ecological zone that supports millions of people through its water catchment.

The 3 Infantry Division delegation includes football, netball, and ranger teams that will compete in the CDF Cup alongside other UPDF units and formations from across the country.